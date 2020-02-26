Is Julian Assange a “nihilist” who works for Russia, smears feces on walls, and rapes Swedish women? Or is he a warrior for freedom of press?
Nils Melzer, U.N. Special Rapporteur on Torture, offers insight.
Regarding rape charges: In 2010, reports Melzer, Assange separately had sex with two Swedish women, sans condom. One went to police to demand Assange have an HIV test. The police charged Assange with rape (Swedish authorities can bring charges without the alleged victim’s consent). The woman angrily rejected the charge. The second woman claimed Assange deliberately broke a condom during consensual sex, but the condom she produced lacked DNA material. Assange tried to give a statement; the police delayed him, then dropped charges. With official permission, Assange briefly left Sweden. While away, police reinstated the charge. Fearing a ploy to extradite him to the U.S., Assange took asylum in Ecuador’s London embassy.
In 2019, Lenin Moreno, Ecuador’s IMF-friendly president, revoked Assange’s asylum. Voila! Britain imprisoned him for dodging charges (though Sweden had again dropped the rape case). As I write, Assange awaits a decision on extradition to the U.S.
I won’t concern myself with whether Assange failed to change his cat’s litter, or smeared feces on walls. I will note that it was in the interest of Moreno—and U.S. intelligence—to exaggerate Assange’s deviancy. Also worth noting: Ecuadorean intel falsely claimed (1) Paul Manafort visited Assange repeatedly, and (2) Assange sought Russian asylum.
Did Assange conspire with Russia? He has not been charged for that. The only evidence is correspondence between Assange and the alleged hacker of the DNC, Guccifer 2.0. Assange later cozied to the Trump campaign, suggesting at one point that Trump—if he lost—contest the election. If Russia wanted to sow chaos, that would do it. Still, we don’t have Assange’s full correspondence; we have fragments quoted by Robert Mueller. Mueller is nothing if not loyal to the intelligence community.
Back to the question: did Assange get DNC/Podesta emails from Russia? According to Mueller’s timeline, Assange announced he’d release his Hillary trove two days before Guccifer 2.0 communicated with him. That fact suggests Assange is truthful: he says he accepted Guccifer 2.0’s documents, but never published them (some were duplicative; some unreadable). He and Craig Murray, a former U.K. ambassador, insist they got the tranches from leakers. Mueller interviewed neither of them. Senator Mark Warner sabotaged Assange’s offer to testify about the matter in another venue. Trump, meanwhile, may have offered Assange a pardon in exchange for divulging the leakers’ names. If Trump made the offer, Assange refused (Assange must abide by non-disclosure agreements to protect Wikileaks as an institution).
The U.S. now argues the pretzel position that it can try Assange, an Australian citizen, under the Espionage Act, while denying him First Amendment protections because he’s not a U.S. citizen.
Should we care? Assange broke some of the century’s biggest stories, including stories on war crimes. Prosecutors claim his leaks put American lives at risk, but have no evidence of resultant death. Assange, moreover, offered to work with U.S. authorities and secondary outlets to redact names, but they declined. Too, public records show he released the controversial documents only after another journalist had given the world access anyway.
Worth noting: Obama refused to charge Assange for fear of infringing press freedom. Trump lacks similar compunctions. A guilty verdict will criminalize tools journalists use to protect leakers: encryption, code names, drop boxes. (The U.S. also claims Assange tried to help Chelsea Manning “hack” a password, but Assange asserts that particular password was for accessing music.)
Does it matter whether Assange got emails from Russians? The New York Times and Washington Post knew Assange’s documents had sketchy provenance, but published stories from them regardless. Most leakers have political motives; should we ignore them all? Should the press hide secrets, or report them? Should legacy outlets serve American intelligence?
Finally: Perhaps Hillary Clinton merely joked when she spoke of “droning” Assange, but a witness involved in spying on him credibly testifies that CIA officials considered assassinating him. Is that what Americans endorse? (Presumably Assange cozied to Trump in hopes for clemency.)
Melzer: “Four democratic countries joined forces—the U.S., Ecuador, Sweden and the UK—to leverage their power to portray one man as a monster so that he could later be burned at the stake without any outcry. The case is a huge scandal and represents the failure of Western rule of law.”
Assange isn’t a demon. Defending him is defending freedom.
Daniel Herman is a Central Washington University history professor. Left and Right is a column provided by CWU professors to represent a variety of political viewpoints.