The election season is finally over. Now it’s time to rethink Obama-Trump Syria policy.
Brown University’s Costs of War Project recently reported that U.S. military actions in Syria have displaced 7.1 million people (over a third of Syria’s population). American-trained proxy forces have displaced millions more.
How did this come to pass?
A civil war broke out in Syria in 2011, triggered partly by drought and partly by the Syrian government’s cruelty. Though President Obama refused to deploy troops, he and his CIA helmsman, John Brennan, spent a billion dollars arming and training “moderate rebels” to overthrow Syrian president Bashar Assad. Meanwhile Operation Iraqi Freedom had created a power vacuum. A Sunni insurgency known as ISIS filled it, then spread into Syria amid the collapse of authority.
When it became clear that U.S.-backed “moderate rebels” were Al Qaeda jihadis, the U.S. withdrew funding and planted its own force in Syria, ostensibly to fight ISIS. Though Donald Trump vowed to withdraw U.S. forces after ISIS’s defeat, the U.S. continues to occupy Syria’s oilfields. President Trump, however, did reposition American forces in order to allow Turkey, a NATO ally, to destroy Kurdish proxies that the U.S. had armed and trained.
How is it that a broad swathe of the public continues to believe intervention is a human rights crusade? Is the now-dim possibility of overthrowing “Butcher Assad” worth prolonging a war that has killed as many as 577,000? Is it worth continuing to send rivers of refugees into Europe and Middle Eastern states?
There is zero doubt Assad used chemical weapons, though not recently. There is zero doubt he murdered thousands of dissidents. The opposition fighters (many of whom aren’t Syrian), however, are equally ruthless and equally hostile to American interests. Abundant evidence suggests they have both assisted ISIS and engaged in false flag operations to manipulate Western opinion.
Consider Assad’s alleged 2018 chlorine gas attack in Douma, which precipitated U.S. airstrikes at a moment when Assad seemed poised to win (and when the U.S. was poised to leave). After Robert Fisk’s on-the-ground reporting cast doubt on the actuality of a chemical attack, the supposedly impartial Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) sent field inspectors to Douma. Months later, the OPCW confirmed the use of chemical weapons. The only problem was that 20 OPCW on-the-ground inspectors dissented. Two — Ian Henderson, an engineering expert, and Brendan Whelan, one of OPCW’s foremost chemical analyst — blew the whistle.
How many Americans know of the OPCW scandal? In the wake of Russiagate, cable outlets hired armies of ex-intelligence “experts” to cast aspersions on Donald Trump as a Putin dupe, but somehow they won’t discuss the Syria mess (where Trump very much opposes Putin’s interests, though not to the world’s advantage). This is not solely the fault of media; it’s also the fault of policy elites. As David Bromwich notes, “liberal interventionists … combine the adjective humanitarian and the noun war as glibly as the Communists a generation ago matched the word people’s with republic.” Add that phenomenon to Putin-hatred and you have a recipe for disastrous policy.
Too — at the behest of policy elites — “pro-democracy” agencies spent millions creating a PR front for “moderate rebels,” with the so-called White Helmets as poster children. Somehow, those glorious white-helmeted humanitarians — who supposedly aren’t sectarian — fled Douma alongside Sunni jihadis. Our media has been fed — and has fed the public — lavish banquets of propaganda.
Aside from fallacious claims to humanitarianism, is there cause to stay? The actual reasons for occupation aren’t idealistic. U.S. forces seek to carve Syria into fiefdoms; expropriate Syrian oil; and prevent Iran from supplying Lebanon.
A far better option, as Quincy Institute suggests, is peace talks, but inertia makes chances nil.
For a shining moment in 2003, liberals opposed the Iraq War. In more recent years, liberals have approved or ignored murderous interventions and/or sanctions not just against Syria, but against Yemen, Libya, and multiple others. The War on Terror has displaced at least 37 million people, a figure that doesn’t include agonies we’ve inflicted in Latin America.
The truth is we live in an age of imperialism. Our shining moment became something else.
Daniel Herman is a Central Washington University history professor. Left and Right is a column provided by CWU professors to represent a variety of political viewpoints.