As I write this, and as you likely read it, the presidential winner is probably as yet unknown, as we know well from close elections in our vote-by-mail state. Whoever is elected, however, they are going to have difficulty governing. Not just because of a divided nation, but also because of the fragmented nature of our system that leads to “policy fits and starts” — doing a lot when one party is in control, and doing nothing (gridlock, government shutdowns, etc.) when both “share” power.
We’ve heard a lot about the Supreme Court lately. Indeed, the Constitutional framers didn’t set a number for Justices, so adding some is allowed. At a minimum, I personally think it’s pretty obvious that while we want judicial independence, lifelong terms are too long. Set limits, like 18-year terms, so they come up regularly and provide rotation, and every president gets the same number of appointments, is warranted. But here are some other ideas of how we could change our system and Constitution to make the government — the elected branches at least — actually work better:
First, make U.S. house seats four-year terms, coterminous with the President. This change would remove the problem of the midterm election, which usually hurts the president’s party and makes it harder to govern, and would reduce the constant campaigning and give them two more years to focus on policy. Furthermore, at least opposition party members to the White House would know they must stand next at the same time, and so have an incentive to try to work with the president, not just block them.
Second, expand the size of the House and change its elections. The House was capped at 435 after the 1920 census, and now represents 750,000 people. While too many is unwieldly, even England has almost 700 in their lower chamber. We should also get rid of district lines (thus preventing gerrymandering) and let the voters choose parties by a proportional representation method: so, for example, we’d elect all 10 of our members, instead of splitting them into artificially carved districts, and if say, Republicans won 60 percent of the vote, they’d get 6, etc. This would not only help minor parties have a chance, it would better represent the views of whole public, and reduce negative campaigning because it would be a multi-candidate race. It would also decrease the incumbency advantage as they couldn’t focus on pork, money, and their district. It would increase voter turnout as Democrats on the East Side and Republicans on West Side wouldn’t be throwing their votes away in a race that is a foregone conclusion and, given it would be during presidential years, that would also lead to more people voting.
What to do about the Senate is trickier, since it is so unrepresentative of the U.S. population (why should California, 50 times the size of Vermont have the same vote?), but at the same time it does seem like small states some kind of voice. Changing its terms to four years, and maybe reducing it to one rather than two seats, would likewise benefit coordination after the election.
These reforms undoubtedly would have some unintended consequences, but they likely would decrease partisan gridlock, infuse the party system and make for more competitive elections.
Yes, our Constitution is very hard to change (that might be something else to change!), but it can happen. In the 1990s, New Zealand overhauled its parliamentary election system, which used winner-take-all districts, and went to a one-chamber, multimember proportional representation system. The country seems more satisfied with it today, and unlike us — though granted, they are an island with a smaller population — they have been successful in containing the COVID-19 pandemic (less than 2,000 cases and 25 deaths). Our Framers threw away their dysfunctional system when they wrote the Constitution, so maybe we should at least think about tweaking ours.
Todd Schaefer is a Central Washington University political science professor. Left and Right is a column provided by CWU professors to represent a variety of political viewpoints.