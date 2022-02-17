One of the more obscure parts of the U.S. governmental system has again come under the spotlight in recent months: the so-called “filibuster” rule in the Senate. Unless all of the senators agree to limits beforehand, it allows unfettered debate on any bill up for consideration, unless a cloture vote of 60 (a three-fifths super-majority) senators vote to shut off debate and move to a formal full vote on the bill. Essentially, one senator — assuming they have the backing of 39 colleagues — can hold legislation hostage, clogging up the floor and preventing other business in an attempt to “talk that bill to death.”
Needless to say, this makes overcoming gridlock and legislating — in an already tough environment where you also need a majority in the House, and of course, presidential approval — an increasingly difficult task. Once reserved for “big” issues — and notably, like blocking Civil Rights — it now is regularly used, or just threatened, by Senators to gain concessions or blackmail colleagues on all sorts of things.
It’s become more visible lately with the struggles President Biden — himself a former longtime senator — has had getting his voting rights, clean energy, “Build Back Better,” etc. bills passed, given the evenly-divided Senate, leading some to again call for removing the filibuster altogether. Ironically, two Democrats — Manchin of West Virginia, and Synema of Arizona — are the ones preventing this change, though opposition leader McConnell certainly isn’t helping.
Critics also note it’s not in the Constitution — which is partly true. It does say that each chamber sets its rules of procedure, and thus has been part of the legislative game; the House, realizing as it became larger over time it’d never get anything done, reformed its rules 130 years ago, to benefit of democracy. And even the Senate has whittled away at it, lowering the high bar of cloture several times, and recently getting rid of it entirely for confirming judicial nominees. A better argument is it clearly violates the ideal of majority rule, and idea that something “passes” with just more than 50%.
The filibuster’s patently undemocratic for the nation, not just chamber, too. The Senate itself is grossly malapportioned, meaning a majority of senators have little bearing on majority will (the House at least is proportionally represented), and over-represents rural areas. Because each state gets two, the little states are unfairly compensated since Wyoming counts same as California — a case where equality begets inequity. In fact, today, the 20 smallest states (whose senators would equal enough to stop a vote) compromise just over 11% of the population.
For these reasons, I’ve always believed that as legislatures are supposed to be democratic bodies, in election, composition, and procedures if not in spirit, the filibuster is a travesty. Defenders argue it creates “deliberation,” but really, when is the last time some senator realized, due to a colleague droning on at the podium, that s/he was “wrong” and changed their vote? And it’s been used to protect “minority” views like slavery, preventing blacks (maybe again) from voting, and the pet peeves if not pork programs of individual senators, provided they have partisan or political allies who don’t want to lose their ability to do the same. Besides, we already have two houses, a presidential veto, and the Supreme Court if not the Bill of Rights to stop “tyrannical” laws.
Still, given the sheer distorted distribution of Americans throughout the states, and the fact that some (particularly coastal ones) are growing while many others are losing population, the Democrats might consider the possibility they might need the filibuster in the future. After all, if a minority of the states represent a majority of the population, and most of them are blue (true, some small states aren’t Republican, like Delaware or Vermont, just as some big ones are, like Texas, but generally so) and it’s only getting worse, the Senate majority will actually represent a smaller pie of the American people and it might pass things that hurt, or go against what the vast bulk of America wants.
Thus, Democrats might need the filibuster to stop their minority-majority opponents, and block things like Congressional bans on abortion, granting everyone the right to a bazooka, or stopping Obamacare from covering birth control. And believe me, if that does happen regularly, the same Republicans claiming the filibuster is some sacred artifact will be the ones calling for its death.
See? Debate does lead to deliberation — though still, even this newspaper doesn’t grant me unlimited space.
Todd Schaefer is a Central Washington University political science professor. Left and Right is a column provided by CWU professors to represent a variety of political viewpoints.