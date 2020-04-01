Now that Washington’s March 10 presidential primary results are official, and also, that other states — notably Ohio and Georgia — have postponed theirs due to social distancing and health concerns, the evidence shows that, not only in this age of pandemic virus, but in terms of access, accuracy, and participation, our way of doing elections is superior.
Despite the fears and risks, our turnout surged to almost 50% of the electorate, way up from the 2016 measure of 35 percent (though granted, the Democrats used a caucus so their primary was a “beauty pageant” and Hillary was in the lead).
Furthermore, our results were quick, and gave a pretty precise tabulation. OK, so we had to wait for some straggling ballots to arrive. About the only downside to our system, at least for primaries, is that some people who voted early — given the three-week window — chose people who already dropped out. That doesn’t invalidate the method, as those candidates can still get delegates and voters who care can wait until closer to the date.
Our outcome was not only impressive compared to caucus states like Iowa and Nevada, which have even lower turnouts because of the effort of meeting with neighbors — though as I like to say, they provide greater quality but less quantity of participation — but also even blew away early primary states like New Hampshire and South Carolina. And we didn’t have troublesome “reporting apps.”
Overall, based on this record, the message is clear. We should be a model for the rest of country, and especially the general election. Despite state regulation of elections, given the concerns over people, the U.S. Congress should fund and encourage (as constitutionally, it’s hard to mandate, but still, they could give funding incentives) vote-by-mail across the county.
True, we didn’t invent this system — Oregon did. But, too bad for them — they were foolish enough to put their 2020 primary later in the calendar, making them irrelevant. Nevertheless, the point remains.
It isn’t just better for primaries or for infectious disease crises either. The convenience of voting at home means that people can do it when they want, not standing in line on a workday. This makes it more likely that citizens who otherwise couldn’t do it for practical reasons will do so, broadening the representativeness of the electorate. This method also allows them to take their time, which can ease the burden American elections, with our long ballots with umpteen offices and issue propositions, is higher than elsewhere on the globe. Studies of vote-by-mail in Oregon found that “voter falloff” — i.e., only voting for one or a few of the items at the top — was reduced once vote-by-mail was instituted.
OK, I myself was a doubter for some time, arguing that it took away the social aspect of voting. And I do believe that it makes voter encouragement and mobilization harder because of the long period ballots are out and thus difficulty in judging when to badger people, or annoying them with multiple calls. Still, these seem outweighed by the advantages in participation and presumably voter engagement. Fears of voter or candidate fraud or tampering have been found to be overblown, and other informal efforts at keeping voters away at in-person polling places clearly are removed.
Perhaps we can be a shining beacon of democracy, and 2020 can be remembered as the year when Americans came closer to Lincoln’s dream of a government of, by and for the people.
Todd Schaefer is a Central Washington University psychology professor. Left and Right is a column provided by CWU professors to represent a variety of political viewpoints.