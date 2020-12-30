American foreign policy has been formed by two very different philosophies. One is realpolitik, the other is American Exceptionalism. Realpolitik, a term coined by a German politician in the 1800s, is diplomacy based on furthering a country’s self-interest by considering practical realities, as opposed to basing diplomacy on ethical principles or a specific political ideology. American Exceptionalism is diplomacy based on the concept that the United States is a positive exceptional country whose ethical purpose is to bring freedom and democracy to the entire world.
Since the United States became a world power in WWII, none of the post-war presidents have consistently based their foreign policy on either of these opposing philosophies. Every administration, including the Trump administration, has had an inconsistent foreign policy based on a confusing mish-mash blend of the two philosophies. Given that we have been the world’s superpower since 1945, this confusion has had negative international repercussions.
Now comes President-elect Joe Biden. He is a longtime national politician, who dates the beginning of his political career to the days of the Cold War. He has experienced both foreign policy philosophies, and presumably recognizes the confusion of our foreign policy indecisiveness. In this transition period between the election and the inauguration, he has talked about reviving American democracy. If Biden wants to do something that is radically different yet consistent with American democratic values, the following proposal might appeal to him.
First, give up realpolitik. American realpolitik is most associated with Henry Kissinger, but many other American diplomats have followed it, both before and after Kissinger’s time in power. American adherents of realpolitik believe that the United States should always operate in its own self-interest, even if this means doing things that are opposed to American values, such as supporting and allying with dictators. We need to stop allying with dictators because they will never be long-term friends and allies of the United States. Some dictators have been blatant. Putin, Xi, and the Iranian ayatollahs, in their actions and words, have indicated a desire to weaken and eventually destroy the United States.
Second, consistently embrace American Exceptionalism. Such an embrace would be criticized from opponents across the political spectrum. Perhaps the most salient criticism would be the following: It is impossible to consistently follow American Exceptionalism as a guide to foreign policy because doing so would threaten our own self-interest. Biden could make the following counter argument to this criticism. Globalization has created an unprecedented level of interconnectedness in the world. This means that what happens in one part of the world can quickly affect the entire world. At the global level democracy and the rule of law has been declining since 2008, after 200 years of expansion. Why should Americans care about this? Because the decline in global democracy will sooner, rather than later, threaten the ongoing existence of our own democracy. American Exceptionalism as a basis for our foreign policy is in our own self-interest, as well as in the long-term interest of the people of the world.
This embrace would not be easy. A consistent foreign policy based solely on American Exceptionalism would require two core changes. One, we would need to stop allying with non-democratic countries, and only ally with democracies. This would mean giving up our alliances with Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, and our trade agreements with China, among others. Two, consistently intervene to stop genocide and mass killing wherever it occurs. No one, not us, not our democratic allies, not the United Nations, has consistently intervened to stop genocide. If genocide, the greatest human evil, is still occurring on the planet in the 21st century, which it is, its occurrence makes nonsense out of the statement that humanity is progressing to a better future. Maybe Joe Biden will become the president that puts the United States on the path to consistently helping the rest of the world to democracy and freedom.
Anthony Stahelski is a Central Washington University psychology professor. Left and Right is a column provided by CWU professors to represent a variety of political viewpoints.