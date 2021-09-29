Left and Right: Revive the Civilian Conservation Corps Todd Schaefer contributing columnist Sep 29, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Todd Schaefer Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save As we saw in Washington with record temps in June, another record fire season that still isn’t over and California’s which never ends, hurricanes, floods and tornadoes elsewhere, the climate crisis really is here — and here to stay. So we need efforts to limit its effects as well as stop its causes.Besides, as our military (finally? maybe?) winds down from its endless wars, and we can turn some of that human-power and money toward more productive ends. Perhaps we can create a new set of climate warriors. (Just think of what those huge planes carrying people and materiel out of Afghanistan could do with our forest fires.) To do so, we need new investment in both environmental and human infrastructure.To do so, we don’t have to totally rely on new thinking, technology, etc. — we can look to our past. During the Depression, one of Franklin Roosevelt’s, and our, greatest programs was the Civilian Conservation Corps. Combining his interest in both national service, and conservation, it was an environmental work-relief program that employed millions of youth, taking them out of the dingy cities and into the outdoors. CCC’ers fought fires, planted trees, maintained and built access roads, trails and campgrounds, as well as re-seeding lands and implementing water and soil rehab policies, and new wildlife refuges. You can see some of their work today, like at Gingko State Park. Some experts believe it set our nation ahead 50 years compared to previous efforts. In addition to giving them much-needed income they mostly sent home to feed families, it also gave them opportunity. The camps were prime educational facilities and millions of less-educated youth learned to read and write, and some earned high school diplomas.We largely abandoned it — foolishly, it is clear now — because WW II erased the job needs of young men. Why it wasn’t revived in the 1950s or 60s, though some states (including ours) have smaller programs, is one of the greatest tragedies of U.S. history. True, some didn’t like its military-like organization (though working for various domestic agencies, the army was used for logistics and to organize the camps), but that seems mild given the new battle we must fight. A new CCC would not only put young people, many concerned with the environment they are inheriting, to work, it also would help build character, skills, etc. and could lead them on a path to new education or careers after. Yes, it’d cost money. But we spent trillions to rebuild other countries, why not a little for our own? The rewards will far outweigh the costs.It’s a clear antidote to the climate plagues, as well as economic changes, our nation faces. True, such a program doesn’t directly attack the causes and pollution the way, say a carbon tax would, but by planting trees, rebuilding coastal buffers and wetlands, etc. it could mitigate some of its effects. Plus, after a year of pandemic and people choosing internal social distanced activities like camping and hiking, our parks have taken a beating.President Biden supposedly wants to “go big” and leave his imprint on America like FDR did, so he can borrow the concept, and even change the name (“Build Biosphere Better”?). Regardless of the name, it’s an idea whose time has come again.Todd Schaefer is a Central Washington University political science professor. Left and Right is a column provided by CWU professors to represent a variety of political viewpoints. Tags Civilian Conservation Corps Rehab Politics Military Program Policy Access Road Soil Todd Schaefer 