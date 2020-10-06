Over the past few months, a remarkable pattern has emerged: major figures and organizations on the political right have been rocked by scandal, and shown to be vehicles for greed and chicanery.
First, we have the National Rifle Association, the pro-gun interest group that largely succeeded in preventing any limits on firearms — even minor ones like background checks after school children have been massacred. Its leadership appears to have syphoned off $64 million in three years, along with decades of using the organization to fund their president and staff’s fancy trips, homes and the like. The New York Attorney General’s office has sued, threatening to shut down the whole organization, for engaging in “a pattern of flouting state and federal laws, filing statements they knew were fraudulent, while diverting millions from its charitable mission to benefit their friends and allies.” A former second-in-command has even gone on record about the sham.
Next, there was Jerry Falwell, Jr., one of the top evangelical pals of the president, who has resigned amid a tawdry sex-and-blackmail scheme with a pool worker. While he doesn’t solely represent the Christian right, nevertheless he was the president of Liberty University, a fundamentalist “values” school with strict student conduct codes, and was one of the first major Trump endorsers from that group, a key Republican faction.
While the “pool boy” cliché and hypocrisy got all the attention, more importantly it appears Falwell also entered into questionable business dealings both with him, and with his personal trainer, and cavalierly spent university funds to live a lavish lifestyle. (Still, in classic “CEOs get severance, when you’d get the shaft” tradition, they are going to pay him $10 million for leaving after trashing their school’s reputation.)
Then, there is the private “Build the Wall” foundation that was to make Donald Trump’s pipe dream come true after his inability to do much on his watch (or get Mexico to pay for it). Steve Bannon, the alt-right firebrand and canned Trump political strategist, was arrested by the FBI and postal inspectors for defrauding the donors and diverting $1 million through sham shell organizations, along with others on its board. This after they claimed 100 percent of the money would go to construction.
An investigation by the non-profit ProPublica (look it up) months ago found that what little (three whole miles!) actually got built in Texas was so badly done, the famous rains there are already undermining it, so it’s just a matter of time before it falls into the Rio Grande. “60 Minutes” now reports Trump improperly pressured the Army Corps to give $2 billion contract to this firm that has little experience in making walls, much less ones that stay up.
Lastly, we have the Grifter-in-Chief. An investigation into Trump’s campaign found as of August, they’d blown $800 million of the billion they’d raised since he declared he was running again in 2017. Much of this was from small MAGA donors. From a massive advantage, Trump is now net behind in money, and the polls, to Biden as we enter the final stretch.
I don’t have space to detail some of their more brilliant purchases, like $11 million on Super Bowl ads months before the election or ones on D.C. stations that made Trump happy but gets him no votes. More importantly it appears that several hundred million went into “research” and trying to get more money. Trump campaign chief and ‘16 Facebook guru Brad Parscale was canned by Trump after the news and evidence he profited handsomely. And, of course, millions went into Trump businesses, like events at Mar-a-Lago. Still, much was wasted, leading Trump ally and Reagan consultant Ed Rollins to say “what’s their game plan?”
As I write this, new information is coming out about his taxes showing he pays almost nothing — meaning either he’s a terrible businessman or he cheated. Remember Leona “only little people pay taxes” Helmsley?
The further irony is of course that much of the conservative mantra is about the importance of values, personal responsibility, and how the government wastes money.
I realize that in these polarized times, hearing all this from me, much less the media, is unlikely to sway those of you who identify with that ideology.
So, at the very least let me appeal to your capitalist side. Instead of potentially throwing money down the drain by continuing to support these causes, I have an alternative: I know of a toll bridge over the Tacoma Narrows I can sell you, dirt cheap.
Todd Schaefer is a Central Washington University political science professor. Left anvd Right is a column provided by CWU professors to represent of variety of political viewpoints.