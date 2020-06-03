In late winter 2020, one could hear the gnashing of teeth in the green rooms of cable television. Bernie Sanders, railed pundits — the man who had become Democratic frontrunner — was a “divider” who would destroy the party. He was the reincarnation of George McGovern, the “far left” candidate who carried only a single state.
Happily for MSNBC, Biden prevailed. Sanders became irrelevant. But might something else be going on? Might Sanders be reshaping American politics?
The apt analogy is not 1972, but 1896, when another anti-Wall Street Democrat — William Jennings Bryan — won the Democratic nomination.
To understand 1896, one must understand 1892, when “Bourbon Democrats” got Grover Cleveland elected president a second time. One might call Bourbon Democrats “neoliberals” insofar as they were resolutely pro-business and pro-Wall Street, thus turning their backs on the old Locofoco opposition to banks and monopolies. In 1893, however — not long after Cleveland’s inaugural — the country fell into deep recession.
A bitter fight ensued at the 1896 Democratic convention, wherein economic progressives from the South and West rejected Cleveland’s leadership and nominated Bryan, the Bible-quoting “silver-tongued orator” from Nebraska. Here’s a taste of Bryan’s convention speech:
“Old leaders have been cast aside when they refused to give expression to the sentiments of those whom they would lead, and new leaders have sprung up to give direction to this cause of freedom. … When you come before us and tell us that we shall disturb your business interests, we reply that you have disturbed our business interests by your action. … The man who is employed for wages is as much a businessman as his employer. … The merchant at the crossroads store is as much a businessman as the merchant of New York. … The miners who go 1,000 feet into the earth … are as much businessmen as the few financial magnates who in a backroom corner the money of the world.”
Though his platform was socialistic, Bryan identified himself with small-time capitalists. Sanders might have done better had he followed suit. Sanders’ reforms, he could have argued, offer economic vitality. Medicare-for-all, according to a recent study published in Lancet, would save $450 billion a year, which would be like injecting a $450 billion into the pockets of consumers.
Bryan’s core issue, however, was not defending capitalism, but crusading for “free silver,” meaning the unlimited coinage of silver to counter deflation and help debtors. His anti-Wall Street, anti-gold standard message galvanized Democrats. “The Gallant South and West,” cheered one of his supporters, had taken their stand against “the moneyed kings.”
Then came the election. Bryan lost by only five percent, but the electoral vote buried him. What happened? Karl Rove wrote a book about it. McKinley, he argues, ran a better funded, more modern campaign. But there were other factors. Though Bryan was a reformer, he had to convince voters that the very party that had ostensibly caused the recession would fix it. Too, Bourbon Democrats deliberately sabotaged him by nominating a third candidate. Factory and business owners meanwhile threatened to fire employees who supported Bryan.
Despite defeat in 1896 and again in 1900, Bryan remained active, pushing Democrats away from imperialism (he opposed annexation of the Philippines) and toward trust-busting, progressive taxation, and pensions for the aged and indigent. In 1912, Woodrow Wilson won election on Bryan’s platform. Indeed Wilson made Bryan his Secretary of State. Bryan-esque politics also gave Democrats commanding majorities in Congress, allowing them to enact income and estate taxes, break up and/or regulate monopolies, and protect workers.
Can Sanders, too, transform his party?
Bryan was young and energetic in 1896; Sanders is past his prime. Yet the majority of Democrats have come round to supporting Sanders’ policies. Behind the Sanders movement, moreover, is the tide of demography.
Millennials are more socialistic than Boomers. “Generation Z” is even further left. Today’s economy is not the fortune-a-minute powerhouse of earlier decades. Fewer and fewer anticipate doing better than their parents. Entrepreneurship thrives, yet ours is largely a service economy. Most Americans have clear earnings plateaus; even more experience stagnant wages. The COVID-19 layoffs, meanwhile, have shown the absurdity of tying health insurance to one’s employment.
Sanders’ hour has past, but his century may lie ahead.
Daniel Herman is a Central Washington University history professor. Left and Right is a column provided by CWU professors to represent a variety of political viewpoints.