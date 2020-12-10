If there is one thing the past year has taught us, it is our need for good information — namely, quality stuff that we can trust. It’s not just important for our democracy, but our very lives can depend on it. For example, one survey of 8,000 from last spring found Fox News is dangerous to your health: Fox viewers were less likely to know masks were effective and that a vaccine was likely a year away than those using CNN, ABC or MSNBC (OK, I’m sure reverse would be true about Russiagate facts)
One of the unheralded casualties of the pandemic — accelerating a decades-long trend — is the decline of local journalism. According to the non-partisan Poynter Institute, since March over 60 local newsrooms have disappeared, not including many more who have merely cut back. A related study found since 2004, 1,800 local papers, many weeklies, have shuttered, often leaving “news deserts” in small towns in their wakes. Even Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, in part to blame for these trends, has admitted it’s a crisis and is committed to spending $100 million to fund local news experiments.
More troublesome is the invasion of online spaces by manufactured, literal “fake news” sites insidiously designed to look like real local news outlets. Often with reputable-sounding names like “The Yakima Sun,” paid links on social media, and even hiring out-of-work freelancers to write stories, these are funded by corporations, political action organizations and even foreigners from Europe and Asia to further spread lies as well as make bucks.
We are truly fortunate to have this newspaper as a precious community resource, and please continue to support it; we even lost Friday editions. After all, do you have time to go to the school board, council meetings, or keep up on various community activities? How many would’ve known about the commissioners cutting public comment short on the controversial development project that became an issue in the election?
But the underlying problem is profit-driven media of all kinds. News is a public good, yet is sold as a private commodity — or at least, is only “cheap” because advertisers pay for it. Indeed, news outlets have suffered thanks to explosion of outlets and “free” info online, yet all of that comes with a cost. Not only does he who pays the piper, call the tune to some extent, meaning that ads influence story slant and selection, but it also means fewer sources of information producers.
To compete for eyeballs and ears, even reputable news outlets have to compete with shock jocks and conspiracy mongers. Besides this, search engines create algorithms that feed you more sites like those you’ve looked at, making it easy to avoid material you don’t like or want, instead of what you need.
I mean, yes we should question the government about COVID, but can you imagine if we treated the weather forecast in that way? (Like, weather people are in cahoots with salt and shovel companies to panic us about the blizzard, etc.)
What can we do? Here are a few ideas from others.
First, we need to revitalize public media, like PBS, NPR, and create additional government-subsidized local outlets, which can be funded by taxes on big media and still have a degree of independence. The U.S. is unusual in democratic world in this regard; Norway spends $130, Germany, $100, UK, $85, annually per person in funding outlets like BBC, while U.S. is only $2.25 – the price of a cheap latte.
Second, nurture non-profit journalism, not dependent on ads. For example, ProPublica is a foundation and donation-funded and award-winning investigative news outlet with national and some state affiliates that uncovers and publishes stories other outlets can’t or won’t.
Another, promote civic and media literacy. Not just in schools, but also in libraries and senior centers; indeed, we over-40s need lessons on critical reading and smell checking. The Action Coalition for Media Education (ACME) is one such resource.
Finally, as consumers we need to break the cycle. Stop rewarding media that sensationalize, and rubber-necking/taking click-bait. Turn off Fox or MSNBC, FB, blogs, and sites that enrage or tickle your fancy, and quit giving space over to emotional or questionable topics. Look at the AP or fact-based sites. Try talking to neighbors and those that disagree, at least if you can get them to go cold turkey too. See what happens to your brain after a week.
The reality is, we need a new political communication system in the U.S. and Kittitas County, and until we start demanding better information, and not rewarding scandal and rage peddlers, we won’t begin to get one.
Todd Schaefer is a Central Washington University political science professor. Left and Right is a column provided by CWU professors to represent a variety of political viewpoints.