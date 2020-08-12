The dog days of August and major party conventions are upon us, though the “conventions shall be Zoomed” rather than the ballyhoo of old. It’s a good time to ask: wither the parties?
Because the Democrats had an open fight — before Biden’s surge and Covid abruptly ended it — over their leadership and direction, more attention has been given to their internal divisions between “progressives,” “socialists” and “moderates.” But Republicans have their own philosophical and factional rifts, brought on by Trump’s surprising rise and tumultuous presidency.
Donald Trump’s unorthodox stances, dubious GOP credentials, and even shadier character created strong opposition in some corners of the party four years ago. This schism has widened during his term, in part because his fragile ego demands loyalty, and he himself violates Reagan’s “11th commandment” by viciously attacking fellow Republicans who slight him. One vivid example was Trump’s puzzling assault on the venerable Sen. John McCain, not one of his ‘16 opponents, which even continued after he was dead.
In response, some “never Trumpers” — notably, mostly non-officials — have launched a counterattack, not just in the media but also through raising money to run scathing negative ads to peel off his voter support and defeat him in 2020. A few have openly endorsed Joe Biden. While presidents have faced primary opponents before, this, too is unheard of. The impact is unclear, but the effort presages forces that may rise from the dead heading to 2024.
Trump may largely be a failure as president, but he has been very effective at bringing his party to heel. His rabid fan base, bolstered by conservative media allies and his penchant for sticking it to liberals have given him Reagan-like ratings among Republican voters and kept his floor of support from falling to Nixon levels despite the havoc he’s wreaked on the nation. His Twitter fingers and reward-and-punish style have driven vocal opponents like Sens. Corker and Flake from office, while forcing others into silence even as his antics become more embarrassing. Others, like Cruz and Graham, have turned into pathetic lapdogs.
More importantly, Trump has emboldened and spawned acolytes who are now infiltrating if not taking over the party. For example, roughly a dozen GOP candidates for Congress this fall — including the U.S. Senate nominee in Oregon — openly support the QAnon conspiracy that a deep state full of Satanic pedophiles is actively sabotaging our government and see Trump as their Messiah.
You may also have noticed that among the 200 candidates (I’m only slightly exaggerating) vying for governor on our primary ballot, several listed “Trump Republican” as their self-identified affiliation. One instead pointedly put “pre-2016 Republican.” Granted, these at least aren’t illogical like Dino Rossi’s “GOP Party” or nonsensical fictions like “StandUpAmerica” — still, symbolically those labels say something.
Trump has also chosen to insert himself into internal party politics, playing favorites. Yes, other presidents have done this too, but to a lesser extent. He has actively endorsed as well as campaigned for candidates in Republican primaries, with some degree of success, though his record in general elections is much less impressive. Indeed, while the Alabama Senate race (where he skewered his former AG Sessions, despite his early Trump support) likely will come out his way, his blessing has been the kiss of death for others. One political science study found Trump’s picks likely cost the GOP 15 House seats in 2018, on top of the negative “blue wave” effect that election had in general as a referendum on him.
This year, Trump may well be the Pied Piper, leading his loyal rats to their drowning. Indeed, if his defeat — which is looking increasingly likely, though who knows — brings with it down-ballot Republican losses, the “what’s next?” question for their party becomes starker.
As for the Democrats, their current uncharacteristic unity seems based on a mutual desire to be rid of the Orange One. Their voters seem more enthused to vote against Trump than for Biden, though negative partisanship is a powerful force these days.
Just as he took the political world by storm in 2016, so has Trump defined it for the 2020’s. What Trumpism without Trump might look like — especially given his has been a cult of personality more than policy (unlike Reagan), excepting perhaps white grievance and vague nationalism — is anybody’s guess. And whether Biden could rebuild the House That Obama Built in the presence of lefty discontent and the absence of Trump hatred is also an open question. We may have to be prepared for a “new normal” in politics, too.
Todd Schaefer is a Central Washington University political science professor. Left and Right is a column provided by CWU professors to represent a variety of political viewpoints.