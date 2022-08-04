Anthony Stahelski

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


At this point it looks like Putin will succeed in conquering and controlling a portion of Ukraine. Furthermore, the Biden administration’s stated goal of ‘weakening Russia’ is not yet accomplished; the Russians are still attacking in Ukraine. The West has done much to support Ukraine but it is clearly not enough. What more can we do?

A starting point would be to fast-track Ukraine into NATO. Why are we delaying this obvious step? Ukraine meets the qualifications to become a NATO member. It is a European country that borders other NATO countries. More importantly, it is moving toward democracy. In the last 50 years no country has fought harder to become and maintain a democracy than Ukraine, engaging in two pro-democracy revolutions, in 1995 and 2004. Ukrainian democratic progress has occurred despite unrelenting pressure from Russia. Putin attempts to undermine Ukrainian democracy from within, and, starting in 2014, attack Ukraine militarily.

Tags

Recommended for you