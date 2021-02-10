Among other things, the 2020 presidential election highlighted, in more ways and with more intensity than past ones, the role and effects of the electoral college system for selecting our nation’s highest office. Indeed, if we’d just choose the president like every other elected official, the outcome would’ve been obvious, as Biden received a clear majority, if not a landslide, and millions more votes.
In case it still isn’t clear, when you cast your ballot for Biden, Trump, or Howie Hawkins and their running mate, you weren’t really voting for them, but a slate of electors (loyal members from their party who pledged to write their names in later in a meeting in Olympia, and send them to D.C. to be counted as on Jan. 6). Each state gets the number of electors as its congressional delegation, meaning number of U.S. House (based on population) plus two (equal size in Senate).
Thus, the election for our only national office is a state-level one, not federal. However, the controversy over this system stems from two elements of it. First, the inclusion of Senate in the equation makes the smaller states worth slightly more than they “deserve” in terms of population, skewing an advantage to the rural states, and in today’s partisan rural (red) and urban (blue) divide, gives some help to Republicans. A bigger advantage is due to the population shift (and House seats) from the rust belt to the sun belt, which has aided GOP as well, though perhaps it will turn some states blue (e.g., California, and maybe Colorado).
More importantly, all but two states use a winner-take-all method, which means a candidate can wrack up large “electoral” wins with narrow state popular ones. Add to that the fact most states are safe for one side or another, and the focus of the whole election turns on purple “battleground” states like Florida, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, etc. as we saw this year. Thus, a decent possibility exists in a close election of having the less-popular candidate nationally win in the college, as we saw in 2000 with Bush and 2016 with Trump.
Despite this, the system is far more democratic today than the first few. The Framers of the Constitution actually created it as a compromise between direct election (which was impractical then, but more because they feared ignorant masses) and selection by Congress (which violates the separation of powers, might make president either wimpy, corrupt or beholden to that body).
And, under the original idea, electors were “free agents,” not bound to party or candidate, who would wisely pick the president for you — and if they couldn’t, the House would. Irony No. 1: some of those who want America to go back to the good ol’ “MAGA” days and are fine with the undemocratic side of the EC should realize that under the original system, before parties and popular binding of electors to people’s will, these “men of good character” were designed specifically to prevent a populist demagogue like Donald Trump from taking office. Indeed, the framers likely would have wanted someone like Biden (or for example, Pence).
This confusion is one reason some Republicans wanted their states to overturn the popular will, even though state laws mandate, not surprisingly, picking electors for the candidates the majority of voters chose. Not to be outdone by such wild notions, Republicans in the Arizona Legislature recently introduced a bill to do just that and let them choose the electors (funny, since these irrational voters chose them). Irony No. 2: no evidence of fraud has been proven, and the heroic acts of local officials in protecting the vote across the nation is rightly a strength of our system of elections, and supposedly the electoral college too.
The college endures mainly because little states of course are powerful in the U.S. Senate, and thus block any attempts at moving to a popular vote as two-thirds of that body must approve sending an amendment to the states.
There is a clever effort underway to bypass the constitutional limitations, known as the Popular Vote Compact. Under this plan, states would agree to throw their electoral votes to the national popular winner, despite how their state went, and if enough states (equaling 270 or more, a majority of electoral votes) did, essentially we would have a national popular vote election even if on paper it’s no different. Of course, states who have signed on, like Washington, refuse to do so until that magic number of 270 is reached, so it might be a while.
But here’s Irony No. 3: the efforts in Arizona hoping to prevent, say close Dem wins in reddish states, might in turn legitimize or publicize the idea that voters shouldn’t be choosing electors anyway, and we might as well go to an elite-run popular vote ala the Compact plan. (OK, I’m not holding my breath.)
Still, Republicans, watch out what you wish for…
Todd Schaefer is a Central Washington University political science professor. Left and Right is a column provided by CWU professors to represent a variety of political viewpoints.