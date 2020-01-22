Now that the debates — and many candidates’ campaigns — are almost over, in a few weeks the party presidential nomination race officially begins in Iowa and New Hampshire. Yes, two states with fewer people than metro Seattle go first.
Media handicapping of winners and losers, and the expense of running an eventual 50-state campaign, making proving early success to your donors that much more important, not to mention the months on the road, leads to a quick culling of the herd after these two, giving them an oversized influence on the process. They largely determining who the rest of us have “left” to choose from when our turn comes.
Why are they first? Historical accident — no one thought when the Dems adopted the system after the 1968 convention disaster that which states went early would matter; practice, and media attention, have made it so others now want in on the act.
Critics have noted these states don’t “look like America,” being heavily white and rural, and thus skew or bias the field. As the 2020 Democratic debate stage got older, whiter, and more male, many pointed fingers at the structure. Notably, both Julian Castro and Corey Booker, upon dropping out recently, took the unusual step of publicly complaining that the calendar, among other things, stacks the deck against people like them. Plus, arguably issues of great concern to those states — for example, ethanol subsidies in Iowa — aren’t ones the rest of us share.
As an Iowa native, I can attest that folks there (and in New Hampshire) take their jobs seriously and expect candidate attention and substance. And it is true that Obama’s surprise win there in 2008 helped propel him to the White House, meaning they don’t just go for the Bidens.
Furthermore, Iowa Dems appear to be worried about “electability” and beating Trump as much as their partisans nationally, and might not be that different in that respect. But who they think is best to take him on still isn’t the same as the other 49 states.
If Democrats really were worried about appealing to blue-collar voters in the Rust Belt or Latinx ones in the Southwest, a simpler way would just be let them (and states where they live) go earlier. Several election cycles ago CNN ran a story that found that Wisconsin was actually the single most “representative” state of the U.S. in terms of a variety of demographic and economic factors, and thus presumably would make a more logical and bellwether first choice. (It seems a bit prophetic now, given the attention it has received for flipping from Obama to Trump and Hillary’s lack of attention there.)
Also, there’s no doubt geography impacts the results: look at the Warren-Sanders feud this year. Though competing for some of the same bloc of voters within the party, both of them, as next-door New England neighbors of the Granite State, have a clear regional advantage (though in this case, New Hampshire may serve to knock one of them out).
Playing with the calendar and rules might make the system “fairer” in some respects. But it would also help if we could prevent hordes of candidates — made worse since Trump’s proven any fool can do it — from running, years in advance, with all the exhausting time, energy and money it entails.
Here’s an idea from state-level races in Colorado two of my profs in college once proposed: hold the national convention before the primaries, using it as a winnowing process to narrow the field to 2-to-4 candidates from which the grassroots voters in the party would then choose. Yes, it would bring back some of the “smoke-filled rooms” of the old days, but would allow party elites to vet, yet not choose, the field, with popular input having the final say.
This process would not only have saved us from Donald Trump, but would still give appealing dark horses or “outsiders” like JFK, Reagan or Obama a chance. But you know that saying about wishes and horses (or in this case, donkeys and elephants).
Todd Schaefer is a professor in the Department of Political Science at Central Washington University. Left and Right is a column provided by CWU professors to represent a variety of political viewpoints.