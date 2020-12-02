In 1980, my usual Saturday question was “where’s the party?” Forty years on, I’m asking that question about different parties: Democrats and Republicans.
First the Dems: According to the Brookings Institution, “Biden-voting counties equal 70% of America’s economy.” What does that mean? It means that urban, affluent Americans—particularly on the coasts—vote Democratic. Consider this statistic: in comparison with 2016, the 10 wealthiest counties in America trended strongly toward the Democratic nominee. Oh, and, this statistic: In 1980, Jimmy Carter won nine of the most affluent 100 counties in America. Since then, Democrats have won an increasing share of such counties in each election, with Joe Biden topping out at 57. By contrast, the poorest 10 counties in America trended Trump-ward (in comparison to 2016) by an average of 3%.
Given their demographic composition, it should come as no surprise that Democrats pride themselves on cosmopolitanism and toleration. Such values are in sync with economies driven by tech and international trade. Not only do urban economies benefit by importing high-skill workers of color from foreign nations; they also benefit by importing low-skill workers of all colors who drive down the costs of construction, transportation, and service.
The problem is that lower-wage workers need housing and health care, which, in wealthy urban markets, come at a premium. The result is a tacit agreement: affluent Democrats agree with the less-affluent on racial equality; subsidized housing and/or rent control; and universal health care. The less-affluent, meanwhile, agree with the affluent on subsidies for infrastructure and R&D; free-trade treaties; and meritocracy. At least, that’s how things usually work, though the two groups occasionally clash.
Now the Republicans: Rural counties that voted Republican differ from richer blue counties insofar as they receive less economic benefit from the importation of skilled or unskilled workers from foreign nations and generally have cheaper housing. True, some red counties gain by hiring immigrants in low-wage agricultural and construction jobs, but the gains are partly offset by additional competition for skilled and/or high wage jobs, which are already at a premium. This situation holds true whether or not a given county is mostly white, which helps explain why rural, Latino-majority counties in Texas, New Mexico, and California (e.g., Imperial County) trended Trump-ward in 2020 vs. 2016.
Part of the reason for Trump’s success in the Texas was his support for the oil and gas industry, but his anti-immigrant politics “played well to Mexican Americans,” according to a Texas political scientist. It’s important to note, moreover, that a Trump-ward trend among Latinos occurred in urban areas with little connection to the oil industry. In Los Angeles County, California, Trump gained 5% among Latinos over his 2016 performance. In Commerce, California, a blue-collar town that is 95% Latino, Trump got 32% more votes than in 2016. Similarly, an 83% Latino ward in Philadelphia gave Trump almost 200% more votes than in 2016.
Trump also made small inroads into the black vote, though blacks continue to vote overwhelmingly Democratic. According to Newsweek, Trump won a higher percentage of non-white voters overall than any Republican candidate since Richard Nixon in 1960.
With those trend lines in mind, one wonders: will future constituencies break along class lines rather than racial? There is already talk among Republicans about solidifying its working-class base and recruiting more people of color. That is easier said than done, particularly given the party’s anti-immigrant policies, which may have helped them in Texas, but hurt them in Arizona. Too, Republicans seek to recapture white suburbanites whose interests align poorly with those of working people. Some strategists, however, see an opening in health-care policy, given that suburbanites, ruralites, and working people (of all colors) fear rising insurance costs and medical bankruptcies.
With stocks booming, institutional inertia will prevent Republicans from striking out in new directions. Rank-and-file Republicans, however, might override old-line leadership. That could mean more Trumpism, or it could mean something else. What makes the Republican future even more interesting is the rank-and-file’s growing suspicion of regime change wars and the intelligence community.
For the time being, neither party genuinely represents working Americans. Changing constituencies, however, may force major policy shifts, particular if there’s another recession.
Daniel Herman is a Central Washington University history professor. Left and Right is a column provided by CWU professors to represent a variety of political viewpoints.