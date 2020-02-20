Among several of Trump’s whoppers in his State of the Union Message, and on the campaign trail, is the claim that in the world, America is “back and standing tall,” akin to Reaganesque hyperbole. (Hey, at least in the speech he managed stay under his average of 15 lies per day). The reality — I know, “facts are stubborn things” as John Adams said — is, outside the Fox News propaganda and insulated American-centric view, the stature of the United States has fallen under this president. And his image is even worse.
A Pew Research Center survey of 33 countries last month, found that US generally has a favorable image (53 percent), but that images of Trump were unfavorable (31 percent had confidence). Also, most of Trump’s major foreign policies were unpopular, though this varied by country and region.
This is also part of a larger trend. A colleague in communications/P.R. and I examined the recent state of the U.S. “brand” and image overseas a couple years ago, with an eye on how to improve it, because of its fall from heights in the Obama years. Indeed, the same Pew studies found confidence in the US fell from an average of 64 percent in 2016, to 49 percent in 2017. Confidence in the president also plummeted: from 70s in Obama’s last two years, to under 30 in Trump’s first two.
In the latest survey, Trump also received the most negative marks worldwide among notable leaders (U.S., Germany, U.K., China, and Russia). A far cry from the days of JFK. On the positive side, he did top China’s President Xi, 29 percent to 28 percent in favorability, but his net was worse, as he received 64 percent negative to Xi’s 52. It’s also notable his authoritarian pal Putin bested him. Trump’s rating actually went up since 2017, though possibly because rightists in Europe like his anti-immigration stances. Ironically, some of the countries where his support was highest (50 percent plus) were in Kenya and Nigeria — places he’s recently added to his travel and refugee ban.
Harvard professor Joseph Nye notably coined the term “soft power” in international relations to mean the power of a country to attract and coopt, and gain influence by admiration. These are subtle positive traits such as its culture, people, education, ideas, etc. that make others want to listen to or be like you, as opposed to hard power (coercive) metrics like military and economic might, that force them to do so. He argued both were important, but soft power was something hard to come by. By his reckoning, the US was a superpower in both — admiration and force — at least at the end of the Cold War in the 1990s.
The strategic communications firm Portland (no relation to the cities), building on Nye’s ideas, created a metric of 75 variables in different areas (culture, government, values, etc.) in which to rate nations. The result? While the U.S. is still high, we’ve fallen there too. From third in 2015 under Obama, we again reached number one in the world in 2016; but under Trump we have fallen consistently – third in 2017, fourth in 2018, and fifth in 2019. (How’s “We’re #5!” sound?) Mostly, it was due to a decline in our government. Even France (!) bested us in the last three years, being first in two of them. Just like the Pew polls, this is important, because in a globalized world, your influence and relations with others matter. No country is an island.
Furthermore, you can also see the impact of these ideas at an individual level. Nye went on to his apply concepts to leadership in organizations, groups, nations, etc. — soft power leaders inspire and followers willingly look up to them; hard ones punish, threaten, or coerce. (Machiavelli might say, being loved versus feared.) For example, Trump is one of the only incumbent presidents not to be ranked first as “the most admired man in America” during his term in annual Gallup surveys going back to the 1950s (Obama beat him every year of his administration, with 11-year run, except in 2019, when they tied).
Perhaps understandably, he’s not well-respected or liked; even with his relatively low job approval ratings, his personal ratings are much lower — also an aberration for other presidents. (The only president to see his job ratings higher than his personal ones was Bill Clinton during the Lewinsky scandal). A recent Ipsos poll found that all the major Democratic candidates beat him on the character question. In fact, Bernie Sanders is seen as the most decent of all of them — 40 percent said they admired Sanders’ character, versus 26 percent for Trump.
Granted, Trump would hate being called “soft” — but he of all should recognize his “brand image” is showing signs of weakness. The larger question is: in today’s world, by putting “America (maybe himself?) First,” is Trump really leading us to last?
Todd Schaefer is a Central Washington University political science professor. Left and Right is a column provided by CWU professors to represent as variety of political viewpoints.