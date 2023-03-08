Demanding that Critical Race Theory not be taught in universities is an attack on freedom of speech.
Recently, in Florida, Gov. DeSantis announced a legislative proposal to stop Critical Race Theory from being taught in colleges. This proposal was announced on Dec. 15, 2021, and its purpose was to eliminate "woke" ideas from being taught in an effort to decrease "woke indoctrination."
This law is not in line with students' right to receive academic freedom, and the proposal itself attempts to limit freedom of speech in the college classroom.
Regardless of whether these ideas are correct or incorrect, it is necessary to include them in the education of college students in order to equip young people with the understanding and knowledge of current philosophical issues.
Students should have the right to their own education even if it includes ideas that some may deem incorrect or even harmful toward the greater social good, whatever that may be. Disallowing certain things from being taught will only create a new generation of students that do not understand the multiple perspectives that exist outside the academic world.
These ideas are at the forefront of the academic and social landscape and thus should be of the utmost importance.
The university, as an academic structure, should not be a place of indoctrination but a place of growth and learning. Because of this, it is not only important for these ideas to be discussed but for them to be discussed in a balanced and intelligent manner.
We should not ban certain subjects from being taught but instead ensure that what is being taught honors an intellectually inquisitive worldview.