Demanding that Critical Race Theory not be taught in universities is an attack on freedom of speech.

Recently, in Florida, Gov. DeSantis announced a legislative proposal to stop Critical Race Theory from being taught in colleges. This proposal was announced on Dec. 15, 2021, and its purpose was to eliminate "woke" ideas from being taught in an effort to decrease "woke indoctrination."

