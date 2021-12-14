Support Local Journalism


To the Editor:

Regarding Ken Briggs blasphemous article "Would Jesus get vaccinated", I am greatly offended and upset at the irresponsible inaccuracies of this article.

In attempt to use Jesus to support his political view he is influencing through blind faith. It is especially degrading to all Christians to imply if not wearing masks or getting vaccinated they are killing fellow humans.

This article in no way is Bible based, nor are his medical references. Mr. Briggs this is pure insanity. Apparently Jesus (or your delusion) did not study the whole Comirnaty, Pfizer PDF safety information.

It is total mis-information to state the only contraindication is an allergic reaction to said vaccine or any of its ingredients. It is information as you presented that give the vaccinated a sense of false security.

Fact, vaccinated or not you may still be infected and infect others. These minimized symptoms may be cause to ignore that one is possibly infected and continue the spread. It is unfortunate that you, Mr. Briggs are in a position to influence so many by opinion not fact.

Using my God given free will as a Christian I shall continue to pray and as a nurse make fact-based choices.

Stephanie McKendrick

Ellensburg

