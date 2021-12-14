Letter: Column misrepresented the Bible and medical facts Stephanie McKendrick Dec 14, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save To the Editor:Regarding Ken Briggs blasphemous article "Would Jesus get vaccinated", I am greatly offended and upset at the irresponsible inaccuracies of this article.In attempt to use Jesus to support his political view he is influencing through blind faith. It is especially degrading to all Christians to imply if not wearing masks or getting vaccinated they are killing fellow humans. This article in no way is Bible based, nor are his medical references. Mr. Briggs this is pure insanity. Apparently Jesus (or your delusion) did not study the whole Comirnaty, Pfizer PDF safety information.It is total mis-information to state the only contraindication is an allergic reaction to said vaccine or any of its ingredients. It is information as you presented that give the vaccinated a sense of false security. Fact, vaccinated or not you may still be infected and infect others. These minimized symptoms may be cause to ignore that one is possibly infected and continue the spread. It is unfortunate that you, Mr. Briggs are in a position to influence so many by opinion not fact.Using my God given free will as a Christian I shall continue to pray and as a nurse make fact-based choices.Stephanie McKendrickEllensburg Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ken Briggs Bible Jesus Fact Medicine Immunology Article Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesNorthwest musicians remember local bassist Frank JohnsonCollision takes out bridge at Elk MeadowsA man of many stories: Former Daily Record staffers share memories of Mike JohnstonCity looking into making Pearl Street between Fourth and Fifth Avenues a pedestrian only zoneOfficer Santa: Annual Shop with Cop and Firefighter serves Christmas joyBoard of County Commissioners votes 2-1 to move forward with mental health sales taxDec. 8 blotter: Dead duck, bear in a yardPREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Ellensburg girls, boys stay perfect against Moses LakeTraffic problems continue at Mount Stuart and Ida Nason Aronica ElementaryDec. 13 blotter: Vehicle prowls, catalytic converter thefts Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter