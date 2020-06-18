I am grateful for our community, how we rally around people in need and step up to create a vibrant community. I’ve lived here 12 years and in general, I’ve been welcomed and felt safe. I am gay, and my wife and I have not hidden our true selves, and luckily we haven’t experienced hostility or prejudice because we are a gay couple. Ellensburg prides itself on its welcoming, safe environment.
In the June 3rd editorial “A Tale of Two Protests,” the Daily Record describes the June 1 protest as, “It was respectful, calm and non-confrontational – in other words, an Ellensburg-style event.” This paints a picture of a harmonious community.
Let me paint you a different picture. As 500 or so people peacefully marched from campus to city hall, we were shadowed by an intimidating middle-aged white man wearing a khaki tactical vest covered in ammunition clip pockets, astride a horse nervously pawing the ground. He followed us from University Way, to Third Avenue and over to Ruby Street, obviously intending on intimidating us. For the first time, I didn’t feel safe in Ellensburg.
I walked near three college-aged Latinos who were disturbed by his reoccurring menace. They said if they had been up on that horse, they would be face down on the ground in handcuffs. And, I have to say, they are probably correct. And right there is an example of white privilege. That activity would be seen as a threat and wouldn’t be tolerated if it had been a person of color.
We pretend the problems of the big cities aren’t in our charming, little town, but they are. It’s not just in the police, either … it is in us. Racism, fear of the “other,” intimidation, close-mindedness – we’ve been taught these in the guise of self-preservation. Be leery of what and who you don’t know. Be cautious. Assume the worst of others so you don’t get caught off guard. These are old lessons we need to unlearn because they have not served us well.
Ellensburg, we need to admit that our town is not all harmony and peace. There are people in our midst willing to use intimidation and threats, rather than communication, to get their message across. This is dangerous behavior. We all need to strive to make our home welcoming to all people and be brave enough to discuss our differences so all people can live safely.