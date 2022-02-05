...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are occurring now and
will be gradually diminishing through the morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Letter: Kittitas County is turning back the clock on COVID
Is it just me? Two things: I got an email from the local hospital. They lack supplies and therefore decided to close the testing center. The letter said if I am experiencing symptoms I should “presume” I have COVID-19 and should self-isolate. If I was near someone who had COVID-19; I should quarantine. If I am otherwise healthy and have “mild symptoms” I should self-isolate.
The letter goes on to say I should seek help anywhere but KVH unless I am dying then when I might actually be willing to go there, they will allow me because of their “emergency room” status.
How would I know if I were around someone who has COVID-19? There is no testing! Are we back to January 2020 in Kittitas County? Yes we are! Don’t go to work, that sore throat might be corona. Wuhan flu or just achoo? I must go to work or my financial system doesn’t work. How many are like me? We need testing so we can work: Isolation for no reason is not an option.
Point two: The increase in the value of my home is only beneficial should I sell it Mr. Cross. If I do that I would have to find someplace to lay my head. It won’t be cheaper than the thing I bought 10 years ago that apparently doubled in value … look my math gets weird here: If my home is worth twice as many thousands why does the levy have to increase in dollars per thousand?
I didn’t sell my home and move into a tent or cardboard box in the field behind Bi Mart so … I don’t have that bankroll of extra cash my home is suddenly worth to blow on taxes that seem excessive.
Too late to stop the clinic closure or the levy but I do appreciate the willingness of the editor to air my view.