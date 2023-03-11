Plastic is a ubiquitous problem plaguing the health of all living creatures. We’ve all heard about sea creatures being caught in nets, being strangled by six-pack plastic rings, starving to death by mistakenly filling their stomachs with deceptive floating plastic instead of actual seafood.
What about school children being slowly sickened by polystyrene lunch trays?
Geneva Environment Network reports that scientific results to date indicate the toxic chemical additives and pollutants found in plastics threaten human health on a global scale. Health effects include causing cancer or changing hormone activity (known as endocrine disruption), which can lead to reproductive, growth and cognitive impairment.
According to HEAL (Health and Environment Alliance), plastic production is directly associated with the most hazardous chemical families, including heavy metals, flame retardants, phthalates, bisphenols and fluorinated compounds.
We the people of Washington state have a chance to change the tide on plastic waste through the WRAP (Waste Reduction and Packaging) Act. In short, WRAP returns the burden of managing spent packaging to the manufacturers thus incentivizing them to find a way to reduce packaging.
Now is the time to contact Tom Dent, Judy Warnick and Alex Ibarra and tell them to please support this timely legislation. It is also time to thank progressive local officials Nancy Lilliquist, mayor of Ellensburg, and Janice Deccio, mayor of Yakima, and those who have already signed a Local Elected Officials in Support of Producer Responsibility letter directed to the Washington Legislature.