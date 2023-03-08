Proposed new public facilities: Grandstands, adult center, swimming pool, fieldhouse.
To give scale to a proposed $10 million public facility, a home mortgage would cost over $60,000 monthly.
My concern is that “governments" always find the money to build capital projects but fail to provide enough funding to maintain the public facilities to an acceptable standard.
This is the current situation at our city parks:
The city built Rotary Park for baseball and soccer but then closes the restrooms for half the year.
The city built North Alder Park with a sledding hill but then closes the restrooms for half the year.
The city operates Kiwanis Park, closes the restrooms half the year and provides no other public sanitation option.
The city operates the Skate Park and provides a non-ADA portable toilet. The current condition of the portable is vandalized and broken.
According to an Oakland, California, parks survey, the barrier most cited from using a park was restroom conditions.
Vault toilets provide an inexpensive and simple solution to removing this barrier. Vault toilets are open during park hours 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., easy to clean and maintain.
This is proven daily with the existing vault toilet at Paul Rogers Park.
The city does not need to fund a study to compare a portable vault toilet to a vault toilet. The comparison can be observed daily at Irene Rinehart Par
Closed bathrooms, broken bathrooms, non-ADA bathrooms and no bathrooms are the current reality in city parks. The city needs to define, fund and maintain a bathroom standard at existing parks before building future public facilities with unfunded maintenance obligations.