To the Editor:A recent writer "begs" area physicians to review evidence and do a local study on ivermectin after recovery from COVID following advice of a physician: "Ivermectin, hydroxychloroquin, vitamins A, C, D, B, and Zinc will keep you well." I would like to explain why it's not so easy to just "do a local study", and that we cannot know for sure what caused his recovery.Human research is governed by The Belmont Report, after a host of "research" atrocities including but not limited to the: Sims gynecological experiments (1845-1880's), Nazi medical experiments (1933-1945), Tuskegee Syphilis Experiments (1932-1972), San Quentin prisoner experiments (1913-1951), and others. The Belmont Report resulted in the formation of Institutional Review Boards (IRBs), which oversee human research activities to ensure ethical principles are followed, research participants are not coerced or taken advantage of, and research outcomes justify risks involved. I explain all of this to say - no American physician can simply “do a study” on any type of human research without first overcoming lot of safety and ethical guardrails. And we should all be thankful for this, as it ensures research today is humane, legal, and ethical.Moreover, this research has been, and is being, done. See peer reviewed medical journals like the New England Journal of Medicine, the Journal of the American Medical Association, and others. These findings are often summarized for lay audiences by the news media. Numerous studies have found little to no evidence supporting the use of ivermectin or hydroxychloroquin to treat COVID. The author's recovery involved 7 factors (although the treating physician apparently did not specify WHICH B vitamin to take, as there are many, not just one, B vitamin). It is impossible to know if the author recovered from COVID because of this cocktail, or because animals (including humans) have an innate ability to heal themselves (e.g., think of scabs that repair a minor cut or scrape, or recovery from a common cold), or something else entirely.All this to say, once you have COVID, any treatment is still no guarantee you will recover. If you are unvaccinated, you are 11 times more likely to die from COVID. What the author says worked for him and his social circle may or may not work for you. Better to not catch it in the first place, and we know how to reduce the chance of catching it (vaccination, masking, and social distancing).Kathy EarlyEllensburg 