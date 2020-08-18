On March 23, a city staff memo stated that the city would not be enforcing the Carryout Bag Regulation, Chapter 5.64 of the City Code. The purpose of the regulation as stated in the code is to reduce litter in the city and city's waterways and to reduce the number of single-use bags in the city's waste stream. Nothing in the code says anything about public health.
It now seems that public health is a reason to suspend enforcement of the code. The council was informed about an increased public health risk during their public hearings. I see no change in single-use bag litter or in the waterways. The impact on the solid waste stream is not measurable. These were not issues when the regulation was proposed and implemented and still are not today.
Further, when the regulation is in effect, how often do people wash their reusable bags? I submit that they are washed rarely to never. No thought was given to impacts from washing re-useable bags. Such things as increased water use, wastewater treatment, soap, disinfectant use, energy to pump, heat and treat wastewater. None of these were considered.
How can this regulation be enforced at any time in the future if it has been determined to increase the risk of transmission of public health disease(s)? It's time to repeal this feel good, bad environmental idea.