We’ve all longed to hear that phrase for the past month-plus, but we’re going to have to accept that “forward” may be like stop-and-go driving at times, with all the frustrations that entails.
Any progress out of the Stay at Home order on May 4, though, will be welcomed. On Friday, the Kittitas County Public Health Department issued a notice that businesses should develop plans for reopening while meeting social distancing standards.
The main challenge will be for restaurants and bars hoping to reinstate sit-down service. Each eating/drinking establishment differs in size and seating arrangements. Just based on those set-ups some face a tougher challenge than others.
But, if we learned anything in the past month-plus, is that given the leeway businesses will get creative.
Within the big picture and the need to do things like maintain access to food and critical services, this one may seem minor but the shutdown has driven home how much people appreciate getting a haircut when they want one. The first question many people ask, is if their barber shop/hair stylist will be back in business after May 4.
From a Kittitas County perspective, May 4 will not change two primary closures that factor into limiting the spread of COVID-19 locally — the K-12 school system is finishing the year online as is Central Washington University.
For us, then, the reopening definitely will come in stages, with those two pieces not back in play until September.
That’s something we need to take advantage of by having whatever testing tools and infrastructure are needed in place to allow K-12 students to return to classrooms in early September and college students to return to campus in later September. Central, in particular, is critical to allowing the local economy to regain its footing.
Central switching to online classes for the fall will undoubtedly lead to significant layoffs of staff and loss of income to businesses that benefit from the thousands of CWU students who typically inhabit the town.
Enabling Central to reinstate classes in the fall should be at the top of the list of local elected officials/business/civic leaders.
The other big ticket item is the Ellensburg Rodeo. Can the rodeo by held on Labor Day weekend? There are multiple moving pieces here. Rodeos slated for earlier in the summer already have been cancelled or postponed. Ellensburg is part of the ProRodeo circuit leading up to the National Finals Rodeo in December. What happens if the schedule gets super condensed?
Many people look forward to the enjoyment of watching the top athletes in the sport come to Ellensburg each year, but the rodeo in conjunction with the Kittitas County Fair. is a major economic driver.
If we’re looking for events we need to save to keep the economy from completely cratering, we need to focus on the rodeo/fair weekend and how it can be doable.
Let’s be blunt, at this point we’re salvaging what we can. But there are times when the best we can do is to avoid the worst.
Through this all, we need to keep in mind that we have not banished COVID-19. Even if we get through the summer without a serious spike, we need to be ready for fall, especially if people congregate in classrooms and even some events.
Until a vaccine is developed and administered we need to figure out how live with COVID-19 in our midst in a way that allows us to live our lives.