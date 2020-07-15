Five months in the COVID-19 pandemic we have learned a couple critical lessons.
First of all, the spread of the virus can be slowed. We did that in Kittitas County while under the restrictions of the Stay at Home order. The transition of K-12 schools and Central Washington University to remote/online instruction took two of a major points of communal transmission off the board.
Evidence from other countries shows if protocols such as wearing a face mask, social distancing and hand washing are followed, the spread can continue to be slowed.
Secondly, we’ve learned that if businesses and community functions reopen and protocols are not followed, the virus once again spreads quite rapidly.
Notice, that none of this has anything to do with political ideology. It is pretty much all cause and effect. If you do one thing, you have one outcome. If you do something different you have a different outcome.
It is evident that as a nation we are again deterring on the brink — either band together and act in way that supports each other or continue throwing tantrums and watch as businesses and community functions shut back down.
The fate of our nation and its economy may rest on whether people are willing to wear a face mask while at the grocery store, to give each other six-feet social distances, to avoid establishments that don’t require face mask and social distancing, to put off for a year the plan to hold a family reunion with relatives coming in from across the nation.
The one upside is that everything we are being asked to do is doable.
By doing these simple things we can help save businesses and lives. There have been no deaths from COVID-19 recorded in Kittitas County. But until last week there had been no reported cases associated with any of the assisted-living facilities.
We now have cases associated with the assisted-living facilities in the county where the highest risk population reside. Everyones’ thoughts and prayers are with the staff, residents and families connected with these facilities.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the county had 40 active cases, which is low within the context of other counties but higher than we’ve been experiencing.
The question is simply if we care about each other as human beings. The ideological divide has been ratcheted up by politicians, but this is about each of us as residents of this county and as neighbors. Do we care?
If we do, we look at what medical professionals tell us is the best practice to slow the spread of COVID-19 and right now that is wear a face mask in public settings, social distance six feet and wash your hands. Maybe that best practices recommendation changes in a month as more is learned, but as citizens we need to take the best advice available.
We can look back at the end of August and see where we stepped up to the plate and got the job done or see where we let each other down. The outcome is wholly dependent on each of us.