Recently, small business owners and working families across the nation narrowly avoided a catastrophe when Republicans and a handful of moderate Democrats, helped block a proposal to increase the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour in the most recent COVID relief bill.
However, the far-left advocates of the $15 federal minimum are likely to try again soon, and although it is true that while the current federal minimum wage of $7.25 is almost certainly too low, a dramatic 107% increase is a bad economic policy that would punish many of the workers that it is supposed to help.
You don’t need to take my word for it. Just look at the fact that many big corporations, such as McDonald’s, that you would expect to vigorously oppose a $15 minimum wage are not. This is largely because they have the capital and infrastructure to invest in technology that could soon replace many of their low-wage employees, while smaller, locally owned businesses do not.
This is also one of the many reasons that the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office recently estimated that a $15 minimum wage would result in the loss of 1.4 million jobs. It is true that over the past several decades, wages have generally not kept pace with the cost of living and action does need to be taken.
However, there are far better market-oriented approaches to lifting people out of poverty including tax credits and incentives for businesses that help offset the cost of increased wages and benefits for their employees pay, negative tax credits for low-income workers, and investments in job training and apprenticeship programs.
A $15 federal minimum wage, on the other hand would be a boon for big corporations, and virtue signaling politicians while leaving small businesses and low-income workers in the dust.