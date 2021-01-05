Over the past decade, the word “resilience” has become a common term, indicating we need it to survive trauma and hardship of all kinds.
Go to theguardian.com and search “Emine Saner I’m a survivor” then select the title “I’m a survivor. How resilience became the quality we all crave”, dated November 24, 2020.
So how are we doing? “I think people have adapted pretty well,” says George Bonanno, a professor of clinical psychology who heads a resiliency lab at Teachers College, Columbia University in New York.
His research has consistently shown that about two-thirds of people who are exposed to adverse events cope well. It doesn’t mean that people breeze through, but for most of us, it is within our ability to endure.
Being resilient generally means you’re able to continue in a relatively normal fashion. Since Ellensburg won the Season of Giving Award 2020, I think it’s safe to say we are exhibiting resilience. We’re doing what we would normally do — continue on with our lives and all the tasks at hand.
As we help local businesses survive with take-out and local shopping support, I would also suggest we provide enhanced contributions to The Daily Record.
I have a subscription, but I’ve also decided to donate $20 a month for all of 2021. If 500 people donated, which is only about 1% of our county population, then maybe in 2022 the “Resiliency News Fund” might allow our local paper to expand publication. Surely, there are 500 residents who want to support a free and local press? You can also think of your donation as a way of taking your local newspaper professional virtually ‘to lunch’ once a month—your way of saying ‘thanks’.
Nearly 1,800 newspapers closed between 2004 and 2018. Local news is so vital that, when a newspaper closes, merges or reduces publication, it raises the local government’s borrowing costs, according the study “Financing dies in darkness? The impact of newspaper closures on public finance”. Go to brookings.edu and search “financing dies in darkness”.
Their main finding is that newspaper closures have a significantly adverse impact on municipal borrowing costs. The study also says that local media coverage have more informed voters and keep local governance accountable.
By committing $20 a month to our local paper, you’re helping ensure community resilience.
Maybe next year, we can truly get the ‘daily’ back in The Daily Record.