Following are a few reasons for not reelecting Donald Trump as President. This is not meant as an exhaustive list. It is meant to fit within the DR’s 400 words limit.
1. In environmental terms, Trump is a disaster. The first responsibility of a president is to keep the nation safe. The greatest threat to the American people (and the world) is climate change, whose negative effects we are experiencing in many ways. Not only has Trump done nothing to mitigate this threat, he has made it worse by facilitating the expansion of fossil fuel use. In addition, he has weakened the environmental regulations protecting clean air and water. These are reasons enough for not voting for him.
2. His immigration policies can only be described as cruel — separating children from their parents, treating refugees as criminals rather than unfortunates who have a legal right to apply for asylum. These people knocking on our southern door are fleeing imminent threat of death from gangs or from climate disasters. In the past, Americans have been sympathetic to such people and afforded them asylum if their pleas were legitimate. Trump seems to have no feeling whatsoever for fellow human beings.
3. He is a liar. Governments often lie to their people, but President Trump has set new records for falsehoods. He has been caught many thousands of times in untruths. One wonders if he even knows the difference between truth and lies. How can one believe anything he says?
4. He is, or has been, a sexual predator. Numerous women have charged him with unwanted sexual advances or even rape.
5. His foreign policies have been chaotic. He has weakened our relationships with our traditional allies and has cozied up to authoritarians (like himself). America first has become America alone.
6. He is ignorant about the world and does not seem to want to learn. Various advisers have become frustrated trying to explain things about the world to the Donald, without positive results.