Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


To the Editor:

Musings and quotes:The first thing some politicians do is forget who the hired hand is. The farther you get from our students the more money you receive.

Question authority. When asked what form of government we were to start with Benjamin Franklin replied “a Republic if you can keep it”.

“The amount of votes is not ever the issue it’s who gets to count them” — Stalin

“Whoever wants to be a leader among you must be your servant and whoever wants to be first among you must be the slave of everyone else,for even the son of man came not to be served but to serve others and to give his life as a ransom for many “— Jesus Christ

Keith Gorze

Ellensburg

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.