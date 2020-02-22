Thank you, Larry Lowther, for your letter of Feb. 18 regarding reasons not to vote for President Trump. What an opportunity to refute your opinions and shine light on solid reasons to vote for President Trump.
On the environment: during President Trump’s State of the Union, he mentioned planting trees. Many overlooked this suggestion; however, trees are one of the best carbon sequestration methods around. 40-50% of dry wood by weight is carbon storage. This is a practical solution, unlike the false proposition of getting rid of all fossil fuels.
On immigration: the separating of families and use of fences, not cages, was actually a law passed during the Obama administration. This law was for the protection of said families and now is seen as cruel. Border security and fencing was supported by most Democratic candidates in the past. What has changed?
President Trump as liar: if you don’t believe that most, if not all politicians, have lied during their terms at some point, where have you been hiding? At least President Trump’s major policy promises have been accomplished.
Reasons to vote for President Trump are too numerous to list in this forum but here are a few. Tax cuts: stimulated economy and repatriated one-trillion dollars back into the U.S. Remember when Democratic presidential candidates said “it’s the economy stupid”?
Growth in economy: 3% - President Obama never had over 3% in 8 years! Using charts, you easily see a spike since President Trump was elected; it’s not a result of the Obama administration.
Unemployment: lowest in 50 years for basically all groups.
Rising wages: on average 3%, 7% for less skilled employees and 9% for those without a high school diploma!
Passage of USMCA: no need for further comment.
Phase one of agreement with China: this will continue to grow the economy as time goes on.
Energy independent: first time in 70 years.
You don’t have to like President Trump’s personality, but look at his accomplishments, and only in three years mind you, and with intentionally negligible Democratic help!