To the Editor:

More quotes and musings:

Make "1984" fiction again!

“I dream of a country that judges by character not color of one’s skin” — Martin Luther” "Don’t ask what your Country can do for you ask what you can do for your Country “ — President John Kennedy

“We have room for but one flag, the American flag” — President Theodore Roosevelt “Even the hairs on your head are numbered “ — Mathews 6:26.

”Never argue with stupid people, they will drag you down to their level and beat you with experience “ — Mark Twain,

"It is better to have less thunder in the mouth and more lightning in the hands” — Apache , Jesus is the reason for the season!

Keith Gorze

Ellensburg

Comments

