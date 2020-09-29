To the Editor:
Recently, a dear high school friend of mine asked a special person — who was about to celebrate his 80th year — to share some wisdom from his life. He said these words were not all his, but he was uncertain to whom to give credit. This, is some sage advice — no matter what your age. It especially resonates now as we all experience our world in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.
No. 1: After loving my parents, my siblings, my spouse, my children, my friends, now I have started loving myself.
No. 2: I have realized that I am not “Atlas.” The world does not rest on my shoulders.
No. 3: I have stopped bargaining with vendors at farmer’s markets. A few pennies more is not going to burn a hole in my pocket, but it might help the poor fellow save for his daughter’s school fees.
No. 4: I pay my server a big tip. The extra money might bring a smile to their face. They are toiling much harder for a living than me.
No. 5: I have stopped telling the elderly that they've already narrated that story many times. The story makes them walk down the memory lane and relive the past.
No. 6: I have learned not to correct people even when I know they are wrong. The onus of making everyone perfect is not on me.
No. 7: I give compliments freely and generously. Compliments are a mood enhancer not only for the recipient, but also for me. And a small tip for the recipient of a compliment, never turn it down, just say "Thank You.”
No. 8: I have learned not to bother about a crease or a spot on my shirt. Personality speaks louder than appearances.
No. 9: I walk away from people who don't value me. They might not know my worth, but I do.
No. 10: I remain cool when someone plays dirty to outrun me in life. I am not in any race.
No. 11: I am learning not to be embarrassed by my emotions. It’s my emotions that make me human.
No. 12: I have learned that it's better to drop the ego in relationships. My ego will keep me aloof, with relationships I will never be alone.
No. 13: I have learned to live each day as if it's the last. After all, it might be it might be the last.
No. 14: I am doing what makes me happy. I am responsible for my happiness. Happiness is a choice; just choose it!
Debra Prigge
Ellensburg