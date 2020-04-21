Responding to the letters of April 15 that support Trump with cries of socialism and conspiracy theories to remove him from office, I offer the following.
The Trump pandemic response has hurt this country and will continue to do so.
Here’s a calendar of actual events from Trump:
Jan 22: ‘We have it completely under control. It’s one person from China. We’ve been pretty much able to shut it down.’
Feb 2: ‘We’ve pretty much shut it down, coming in from China.’
Feb 25: ‘People are getting better.’
Feb 26: ‘In a few days it’s going to be close to zero.’
Feb 27: ‘One day, it’s like a miracle, it will disappear.’
March 2: ‘They’re going to have vaccines relatively soon.’
March 4: ‘We’re talking about very small numbers in the United States.’
March 6: ‘Our numbers are lower than just about anybody.’
March 11: ‘We are responding with great speed and professionalism.’
March 16: ‘It came up so suddenly.’
March 27: ‘This is a pandemic.’
If the Trump administration had responded ‘professionally,’ we would have had two months to prepare for the inevitable surge we are seeing now. Those months could have been wisely spent manufacturing ventilators and testing materials. That is not what happened.
These are facts; they are not "gotcha" moments as some would attempt to describe free press reporting. The repetitive calendar commentary speaks the truth.
The impeachment also revealed more facts. Trump refused to cooperate with Congress and withheld money for Ukraine.
Lieutenant Colonel Vindman, in service for over 20 years, was Director of European Affairs for the National Security Council at the time he testified before Congress in the impeachment inquiries. Lt. Col. Vindman said ‘Do not worry, I will be fine for telling the truth.’ Trump’s former Chief of Staff Gen. Kelly confirmed the validity of Vindman’s testimony: “He did exactly what we teach them (military personnel) to do. He went and told his boss what he just heard.”
On Feb. 4, Trump awards the Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh, a talk show entertainer. On Feb. 7, Lt. Col. Vindman was fired and escorted from the White House.
The continued abuse of truth and integrity by this federal administration is appalling.
Thanks to those other letter writers who continue to uphold the truth. If we don’t respectfully engage, we allow others to define the narrative.