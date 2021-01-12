The Daily Record reports that Republican Chair, Marlene Pfeifer condemns the Capitol insurrection and is of the belief that our recent election was unfair.
As a long time far(very) left Democrat, I was surprised that Chair Pfeifer and I are in complete agreement. My Democratic friends and colleagues have long told me that Chair Pfeifer is one of the "reasonable" Republicans.
Both Republicans and Democrats and all Americans should condemn the recent assault on our Capiol for what it is: a violent insurrection fomented by President Trump, his allies and his family for the purpose of overturning a legally certified election. There are no two ways about it and the deluded perpetrators deserve serious punishment. If these people are really true to their beliefs they will welcome the condemnation of the institutions for which they have no respect.
So be it. President Trump declared in his inflammatory morning speech that he would be with them. Apparently he meant in spirit only or maybe his bone spurs were acting up. In the spirit of the occasion and his words our President should join his beloved minions in disgrace. I'm sure he's welcoming a second impeachment and possible federal criminal charges.
As to the fairness of the election, I wholeheartedly agree with Chair Pfeifer again. After more than 40 lawsuits, several state recounts and, everywhere, carefully monitored vote counts it is clear that Donald Trump came within about 70,000 votes of winning the Electoral College despite the fact that the popular vote favored President-Elect Biden by more than 7 million. That so few could take precedence over so few is a democratic travesty. That Trump became president despite Hillary Clinton receiving 3 million votes more is a tragedy. That the American people have been subjected to the offensive idiocy and Constitutional effrontery of Donald Trump is a supreme disgrace.
I am appreciative of Chair Pfeifer's recognition of the the appalling behavior of Trump's gang and the unfairness of our election. I am most in debt to the strong black women of Georgia and all over America for showing us once again that black lives matter and that every vote must count.