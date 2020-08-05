He’s just in the reserves, weekend warrior, part-time solder, never a veteran, as the comment degrading these stand-by military personal, was made directly to me. The deliberate negative statement towards these men and women of the Armed Forces reserves was painful, knowing the contribution, and sacrifices all of them have made, here at home and overseas. I know, for I have seen it firsthand.
Every few months my active construction battalion would receive a reserve chief petty officer doing his six month active-duty requirement overseas. I would be trained, educated, disciplined, and military polished by these great men we call reserves. I found them to be great teachers, sometimes fathers, informed and updated, courageous and highly intelligent. Their higher standard of training gave me throughout my carrier and age of 77 years, all the ability and skills that I possess today. I want so badly to reach out to them as my father, teacher, and yes, leaders, that gave me the career and financial gain that I was rewarded.
Hardly a day goes by as I look down the upper valley of Masterson Road, and I see the faces of these numerous great teachers called Military Reserves. Before they fade over the mountains pass and horizon of my vision sometimes without even thinking I yelled out, (I made it, by your guidance, teaching, training and protection.) You made me what I am today because I have been always been depending on my abilities created by the Armed forces, military reserves, and forever leaning on their historical everlasting arms.