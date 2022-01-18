There are four dangerous intersections that need to be corrected.
1. Going south on Wilson Creek Road at the Vantage Highway there is a sign to the right that obstructs a car’s sight. Ironically it is a business sign for a collusion repair shop. Solution- move the sign to a different location.
2. No. 6 Road at the Kittitas Highway. There have been fatal crashes here and many improvements have been made but when you approach from the north and look toward Kittitas there are a row of bushes that prevent one to see approaching traffic. Solution- negotiate with the property owner to remove the bushes and construct a fence to their liking, or if that fails install a four way stop.
3. Thrall Road at Canyon Road. If you are on Thrall Road and stop at the painted line on the road and look north toward Ellensburg you see nothing but concrete blocking and fencing. Solution-move the painted line on the pavement out where you can see oncoming traffic.
4. Water Street at Helena Strett. Traveling south on Water Street there is a arborvitae tree that blocks the stop sign until you are right on top if it. Solution- install a four way blinking stop light.
I am sure there are many more dangerous intersections that need to be addressed in the county.
Write a letter to the editor and bring them to light.