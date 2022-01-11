Letter: A look at Satan's take on COVID Christopher Hobbs Jan 11, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Interviewer: Let’s get right down to the ‘heat’ of it, Mr. Satan, did you get the jab and do you wear a mask?Satan: No, No, No, it’s hot enough from whence I come, we don’t worry about viruses there, the heat takes care of that for us--and masks do not last very long when you go around breathing fire all day you know.Interviewer: What is your stance on people wearing masks in America? Satan: I think it’s rather adorable. Of course if you’re asking me about mask effectiveness, I will concede to my spokes-humans in the CDC, NIH and local business owners. They are the real experts. (wink)A stunning achievement, don’t you think? Americans once willing to war for their liberty, and they look deliciously docile now. I also relish the faceless society, it makes it so easy to depress them.Interviewer: What about people getting the Jab?Satan: When it comes to whether humans get the jab or don’t get the jab, I am ambivalent, as long as whatever they do they do it because someone requires them to — you know how I hate individual free will. My main man Dr. Faust —, er, excuse me (I do that all the time) Fauci, is doing a fine job and he can take all the credit he wants, I promised him billions.Interviewer: Do you foresee any end to this pandemic? Satan: Controlling Americans has become much easier with the current administration in the White House since the media is on their side, so it makes sense to stay the course and ride this wave of compliance — to make sure free will is effectively suppressed — then I can rest.Interviewer: What is your favorite method of controlling the general public?Satan: I especially like to distort the words of that J.C. fellow, people always believe it when he said it. I offered him everything on earth and he couldn't be bought you know, so, I now fool believers and non-believers alike using his own words and fake truth, and it irks him so, I think.Interviewer: Thank you Mr. Satan for stopping by for this candid chat. Anything else you want to say to Americans?Satan: Make sure to wear your seatbelt and your helmets ... and save the ivermectin for the horses.Christopher HobbsEllensburg 