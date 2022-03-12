To the Editor:
What does "Californians for Balanced Energy Solutions", "Coloradans for Energy Access", and our own Northwest gas group called "Partnership for Energy Progress" have in common? They are all fighting electrification legislation.
See the article “A Natural Gas Giant is Waging a Sneaky War on a Minor Colorado Climate Policy” by Alexander C. Kaufman. Gas companies are trying to barricade themselves inside homes and businesses across the US, hoping to slow the switch from gas heating systems to electric alternatives. In two dozen states, they have succeeded: thwarting electrification transitions with extensive lobbying and false narratives.
Gas utilities and associations are entrenching themselves behind these front groups and are investing millions to fight any change to the status quo. They spin carefully picked data into marketing materials—which when fact-checked—reveal these clever deceptions.
Fortunately, Washington state has a climate emissions reduction goal of 45% by 2030, and nobody in our state is fooled.
For the vast majority of people across the country, heat pumps are the most cost effective way to heat their home. In Pennsylvania, they’ll save $935 per year, in Maine $838, and in Ohio $676 over a natural gas furnace. Go to carbonswitch.co, newsletters, and read the article on heat pumps.
At the WSU Heat Source Calculator, using recent Ellensburg electric and gas rates of $1.08 per therm and $.0737 for electricity, I found that a 98% efficient natural gas furnace will cost residents $1029 per year to heat and the 400% efficient cold climate ductless heat pump will cost $368 per year, a savings of $661 annually over the highest efficiency natural gas furnace available. You can do your own calculations here:
Cold climate heat pump superior efficiencies are the facts.
Washington state hired analysts to compare gas in buildings vs building electrification by 2050. They found that retaining gas in buildings will cost this state $34 billion more than the electrification of buildings. Beyond 2050, retaining gas in buildings, then mostly decarbonized fuel in their forecast modeling, will cost $32 billion more per decade. Go to cleanenergytransition.org, select ‘Projects’ and then “Operation 2030: Scaling Building Decarbonization in Washington State”.
An electrified buildings future is the only path to emission reductions and cost savings for us all. Natural gas stakeholders, at this moment, work to deny and delay climate planning.
We must reckon now with the intolerable corruption of our most vital resource—a livable climate.
Meghan Anderson
Ellensburg