Due to the coronavirus, things are going to get tough for a lot of people in the Valley. Not only the direct health impacts, but financially. With schools closed, many kids aren’t getting lunches. People in the retail and service sector are being laid off (especially in the restaurant industry). Temp jobs, whether at the university or elsewhere are drying up.
In short, a lot of people are going to need food and assistance to get through the next couple of months. And we’ve spent the last few decades gutting whatever national safety net we had.
If you’re among the fortunate who have jobs, insurance, a little in the bank, or some spare time, I would like to encourage you to help out. In particular, the FISH food bank will be on the front lines of assisting those who need food. Please donate if you can (https://kvfish.org).
Disclaimer — I am not in any way affiliated with FISH. I just want to emphasize a growing need and a way to help.