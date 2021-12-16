Letter: A moment from history to put things in perspective Lee Kaspari Dec 16, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save To the Editor:We have spent this entire year trying to cope and comprehend how the Capital Riot of January 6, 2021 under the auspices of then President Donald Trump came about. As we probe what has been one of the darkest days in the history of our country it may be consoling to recall January 6, 1865. On that day 156 years ago the antithesis of Donald Trump, President Abraham Lincoln first introduced what became the 13th amendment to the Constitution of our country: The Emancipation Proclamation for the abolition of slavery in the United States.Rather than mention the 16 derogatory adjectives I have gleaned from news reports regarding Mr. Trump, I rather dwell on the opposite qualities that describe why Abraham Lincoln is, in my opinion, the greatest president ever of the United States. This may be one reason why Lincoln Elementary School in Ellensburg in 1949 was named after him. At the time of the Civil War he realized that our country was in great peril. Thus, he picked the most capable and experienced men in the country and not merely like minded men. My thoughts are a result of reading "LEADERSHIP - In Turbulent Times" by Doris Kearns Goodwin. In essence she tells us that Lincoln's greatness "can be found in what we identify today as Lincoln's emotional intelligence: his empathy, humility, consistency, self-awareness, self -discipline, and generosity of spirit. ... His greatness was grounded in goodness."Lee KaspariEllensburg Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesNorthwest musicians remember local bassist Frank JohnsonRent, utility assistance available to those with disabilitiesCollision takes out bridge at Elk MeadowsOfficer Santa: Annual Shop with Cop and Firefighter serves Christmas joyCity looking into making Pearl Street between Fourth and Fifth Avenues a pedestrian only zoneDec. 15 blotter: Man arrested on 18 countsBoard of County Commissioners votes 2-1 to move forward with mental health sales taxDec. 13 blotter: Vehicle prowls, catalytic converter theftsPREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Ellensburg girls, boys stay perfect against Moses LakeA man of many stories: Former Daily Record staffers share memories of Mike Johnston Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter