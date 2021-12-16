Support Local Journalism


To the Editor:

We have spent this entire year trying to cope and comprehend how the Capital Riot of January 6, 2021 under the auspices of then President Donald Trump came about. As we probe what has been one of the darkest days in the history of our country it may be consoling to recall January 6, 1865. On that day 156 years ago the antithesis of Donald Trump, President Abraham Lincoln first introduced what became the 13th amendment to the Constitution of our country: The Emancipation Proclamation for the abolition of slavery in the United States.

Rather than mention the 16 derogatory adjectives I have gleaned from news reports regarding Mr. Trump, I rather dwell on the opposite qualities that describe why Abraham Lincoln is, in my opinion, the greatest president ever of the United States. This may be one reason why Lincoln Elementary School in Ellensburg in 1949 was named after him. At the time of the Civil War he realized that our country was in great peril. Thus, he picked the most capable and experienced men in the country and not merely like minded men.

My thoughts are a result of reading "LEADERSHIP - In Turbulent Times" by Doris Kearns Goodwin. In essence she tells us that Lincoln's greatness "can be found in what we identify today as Lincoln's emotional intelligence: his empathy, humility, consistency, self-awareness, self -discipline, and generosity of spirit. ... His greatness was grounded in goodness."

Lee Kaspari

Ellensburg

