Mr. President, how was your Easter and can I use the pronoun Mr. with you? Joe Biden: It was great, a supporter of mine in Ellensburg WA informed me that Jesus was a homosexual and that it said so in the Bible. We plan to teach the children all about it soon and during the next White House Easter Egg Roll. And yes Mr. will be fine, I think.
Are you going to Ukraine or our southern border soon? Joe: No it is too dangerous so they will not let me. I am going to visit Seattle and Portland soon. It is dangerous there also but they tell me I should be safe.
What are your plans for this summer? Joe: I like to go swimming and eat ice cream so I may show up at a public pool. You know I was once a lifeguard? The kids liked to play with the hair on my legs. And there was this drug dealer, Corn Pop. He was a bad dude but he did not mess with me.
How is your son Hunter? Joe: Just great thanks. We have him staying in a mansion in California now that his laptop has been confirmed genuine rather than Russian disinformation like our intelligence departments claimed just before the election. I don’t know anything about his business with China, Russia, and Ukraine. All I know is that I threatened to withhold a Ukrainian aid package if they did not fire the prosecutor that was investigating corruption in the Ukrainian gas company Burisma. Hunter was making millions on the board there while I was VP although he knew nothing about oil and gas production.
Have you kept any of your promises? Joe: Of course I have! Are you a junkie? Or a lying dog-face pony soldier? I said that I would be the adult in the room to bring back unity. I also threatened to fire any of my staff that was offensive or using derogatory language like “stupid SOB”. Still working on it but I also nominated the first black woman to the supreme court. Circle back with me on that one though. She could not define what a woman is so I just don’t know for sure.
What do you think of party members like Bernie Sanders and AOC calling themselves socialists? Joe: C’mon Man! They are Progressives!