From www.whitehousehistory.org: “In 1989, President Bush quipped: ‘But let me assure you, and this fine tom turkey, that he will not end up on anyone’s dinner table, not this guy — he’s presented a Presidential pardon as of right now — and allow him to live out his days on a children’s farm not far from here.’ It has been an annual tradition ever since.” Of course before that, John F. Kennedy, Ronald Reagan, Pat Nixon, and Rosalynn Carter.
I’d like to propose a new, long over-due (in my opinion) Presidential pardon: Pardoning the Christmas tree that might otherwise be killed for display at the White House and allow it to live out its days wherever it happens to be. Instead of killing one giant, old, majestic tree, use 52 balled trees (trees with roots intact in a burlap bag), one for each state. These trees will then be planted and protected in the state it represented at Christmas. The hope is this will be an annual tradition from now on.