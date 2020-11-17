I am writing to recognize the teachers and other community members from around the Ellensburg School District area who have continued to volunteer their time so that students at Ellensburg High School can practice athletics.
Though no firm decisions have been made about the future of high school athletic competitions in Central Washington, many EHS coaches took the initiative and have given up their personal time in order to ensure that the high school athletes in Ellensburg are able to safely experience team sports.
Thank you to MMS teacher Lori Leach for coaching cheer, EHS teacher Jeff Zenisek for coaching football (and assistant coaches Steve Reeves, Isaac Kindervag, Ryan Mace, Scott Harper, David Bluher, and Brad Callan,) EHS teacher Jeff Hashimoto for coaching cross-country (and assistant coaches Josh Aubol, Ed Callahan, Josephine Camarillo, Lisa Berthon, and Curt Rosen,) Valley View teacher Debbie Landrie for coaching volleyball (and assistant coaches Jesse Stueckle and Lindsay Bennett,) MMS teacher Jim Engeland for coaching girl’s soccer (and assistant coaches Doug Okubo and Austin Smith,) community member Greg Olin for coaching softball (and assistant coach Meagan Ransier,) community member Todd Gibson for coaching baseball, ESD employee Jeff Whitney for coaching girl’s basketball (and assistant coaches Karisa Carabello, Javier Cavillo, and Gordon Onsager,) community member Nels Win for coaching tennis (and assistant coach Julie Gray,) and community member Anthony Graham for coaching boys basketball (and assistant coaches Brad Donahue and Theo Denner.)
With new restrictions in place, no one can be sure if there will be athletic competitions in 2021 but we do know one thing — the dedicated teachers and other coaches in this community are always willing to do what is in the best interests of our children, with or without financial compensation. When our children are able to participate in safe, healthy, physical activities, the whole community benefits.