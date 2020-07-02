A way to help celebrate Dr. Vernie’s 93rd birthday
Dear citizens of Kittitas County:
On July 29, Dr. Rudy Vernie will celebrate his 93rd birthday. He has been in self lock-down since early March because he anticipated the seriousness of the COVID pandemic. While he gets lonely at times, he is holding up pretty well. He remembers when he and his brother had to hide out in an attic from the Nazis in Holland. He says that this gives him some perspective — we can make it through this.
However, because of the lock down, we won’t be able to celebrate with family or friends. It would be a true gift if those who remember him would send him a short note or birthday card to our home in West Seattle, 8648 Fauntleroy Way S.W. Seattle, WA 98136