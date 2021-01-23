Accept the election results and give Biden a chance
Donald Trump lost the popular vote in 2016. Then he lost it again in 2020. Republicans can’t seem to be able to accept the outcome. He said in 2016 that if you tell the people something enough they will believe you. He has said that the election was rigged since before it even happened. It was the most fair election in history, but he has people still saying it was not. These people we call “Sore Losers.”
Trump filed over 60 lawsuits protesting the results and every one was thrown out for lack of evidence. He called upon his white supremacist hate groups to try an insurrection to overthrow our Democracy and take over our country as a dictator. Luckily Democracy prevailed and only six people died. Our sacred Capital was desecrated.
President Biden did an amazing inauguration speech. He never mentioned Trumps name. He said nothing bad about Republicans. Biden is a man with no bad feelings about anyone. All he wants to do is get our nation out of this mess we are in. A pandemic out of control, millions of people out of work and hungry, nobody from the previous administration willing to share any information, and absolutely no plan from the previous administration for vaccine distribution.
As Biden says, lets put all our name calling by both Democrats and Republicans, behind us. We are the greatest nation in the world and if we all get together we can make a comeback. All the world leaders have called Biden and congratulated him and said they look forward to a friend in the White House.
I am not a Democrat or a Republican. I vote for the person I think is most qualified for the job. Biden has been in politics for 50 years. His only goal is to help the American people get back on track. Please give him a chance.