I want to encourage our community to not vote for a Commissioner candidate whose tactic is to manipulate the truth because he cannot win on his own merit. Jerry Martens has a campaign ad circulating that is not only misleading, but is an outright lie. The ad claims that Commissioner Osiadacz gave herself a 20% raise during Covid-19.
This process began in 2017 when a Citizens’ Advisory Committee was formed (Resolution 2017-134). In 2018, when the matter came back to the BOCC, Resolution 2018-068 included raises for all elected officials, including Commissioner District 3 but excluded finalizing raises for Commissioner District 1 & 2. The reason all three weren’t finalized is due to when the Districts are on the ballot for the voters to decide who to elect or re-elect. The resolution also clearly states that the pay increase for District 1 & 2 would need to be determined before the first full week of May 2020. This is all procedural and if the commissioners would not have gone ahead and voted to approve this, the District 3 Commissioner would have been making more money than District 1 and 2 for the next four years.
Martens’ campaign manager, Matthew Lundh/Sermo Digital, is also Commissioner Wright’s campaign manager. Wright also benefits from Resolutions 2020-093. If we want to scrutinize where county funds went during Covid19, then look no further than Lundh/Sermo Digital receiving $15,249.50 from Kittitas County between March 20, 2020 and April 13, 2020. Commissioner Wright brought a motion to the BOCC on March 20, 2020 to have Sermo Digital (Matthew Lundh) create a Covid19 website for the County and manage said website to inform the public. I still haven’t been able to figure out why Commissioner Wright thought the county needed an outside company to create a website when the county already employs an entire IT department that is fully capable of executing such tasks. On April 13, 2020 Wright had to recuse himself because of the obvious conflict of interest with Lundh being his campaign manager. It was at that meeting that Commissioner Osiadacz and Wachsmith terminated the contract with Sermo Digital.
Either Martens doesn’t know what happens in our county or he is playing dirty politics. We don’t want someone who is misinformed or someone who is willing to mislead and lie to the public prior to even taking office.