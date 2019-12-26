Accusations to not meet the standards for impeachment
Impeachment! Most minds weren’t changed with the recent hearings and vote on the articles of impeachment but maybe a few can be.
Nancy Pelosi has stated that impeachment needs to be clear, compelling and bipartisan. It has been nothing close to that. Niki Haley mentioned that impeachment is like a death sentence to a politician. Representative Scalise brought up the high crimes and misdemeanors and said we don’t even have a traffic ticket in this current impeachment. Jonathan Turley, a democratic scholar, said the impeachment attempt here is on the thinnest of grounds and moving far too quickly to be adequate. However, Nancy Pelosi was caught saying they have been trying to impeach President Trump for 2 1/2 years! As has been stated before, this was an impeachment looking for any means to accomplish it.
The two articles settled on, “abuse of power” and “obstruction of congress”, are so broad that almost anything can be thrown in. However, the Constitution clearly states it has to be treason, bribery or high crimes and misdemeanors. Scholars have mentioned that the “high” also means the misdemeanors. None of these are specifically mentioned in the present articles of impeachment. Remember how this was to be fast tracked because of a constitutional crisis, what happened?
The House are basically the prosecutors and in charge of writing up the articles of impeachment. The Senate is the jury and in charge of weighing the guilt or innocence of the charged. When cases come to court, investigations are to be complete and the jury is not responsible for further investigations and are only to make judgments on the merits of the case. Another point to remember is that you are innocent until proven guilty.
We have probably the best economy ever, wages are rising, unemployment numbers the best ever for some groups and at 50-year lows for others. We are energy independent for the first time in 70 years and the stock market is at all-time highs. Crime is going down and we are seriously addressing the border problems. It’s amazing that anyone would throw this all away simply because of the president’s personality and because they are not over losing the last election!