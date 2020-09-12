To the Editor:
For centuries salmon have played a huge roll in the Washington ecosystem, but we are coming close to losing this great gift. The Snake River, the largest tributary to the Columbia River and a major migratory pathway for salmon, has four aging dams that have done great damage to the salmon population. These four dams are not needed for energy, with much cheaper renewable energy available, and the cost of dam maintenance is increasing.
We know that with the removal of dams and with proper planning, restoration can happen. One only has to look at the removal of dams on the Elwha River. The river was restored and the fish came back. The lower Snake River could be restored to 140 miles of free-flowing water, which would open up access to many thousands of miles of pristine salmon spawning habitat.
I can't believe that the people of Washington would not want to do everything possible to see that the salmon not only survive, but return to their great numbers. I urge Senators Murray and Cantwell to support an act of Congress to remove the four Snake River dams.
Karen Stansbery
Ellensburg