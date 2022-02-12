Sigh, dems are at it again, in the article on the Transportation bill (Feb. 9 Daily Record) the dem chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee proudly states that "Cap and Trade won't increase the cost to working families of gas for their cars".
Yet it forces refineries and other large emitters to "purchase credits" for "allowed emissions". Where does that money come from to purchase "credits", why it comes from the companies that emit, what will they do to cover those costs? Why they will raise the price of the products they produce to cover the cost of producing those products thereby increasing the cost of gas and other products to the consumers! How stupid are dem leaders, every time they put a new regulation on a company it has to raise prices to comply with those stupid regulations.
Why do you think that California and B.C. both have high gas prices? They both have complex carbon "schemes" none of which work, they just employ more state workers (isn't that what it's all about, hiring more "state workers") Vancouver B.C.'s cost per gallon after all the conversion is $4.97 per gallon, meanwhile in Bellingham just across the border it's averaging $3.35pg with no carbon scheme in place.
Down in Cali it's averaging $4.68pg (Statista Feb. 9/22), when Brandon was inaugurated it was $2.25pg, today at Pilot it's $3.55 (Way to go Brandon in one year you raised the price of gas over $1.25pg! Great first year, I can hardly wait for year two!) In taxin jay's state (please note that this tax increase won't take effect until 2023), way to go dems increasing the cost of gas and hammering the poor and middle class citizens of my state.
Why do politicians only have tax increases to "solve" climate change? Because that's all they know how to do is tax, they don't know how to solve "climate change". I don't remember voting for a "cap and trade carbon scheme", I sure don't, looks like I know how I'm voting in the future, this dem-controlled legislature has produced crap legislation from increasing the price of gas to introducing soft on crime legislation resulting in what? Higher crime/murder/burglary/car jacking rates across the state. So if you want $5.00pg gas you know how to vote, if you don't you know what to do! Thank you for the chance to comment! Keep up the good work!